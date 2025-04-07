The Secret To Ina Garten's Extra-Moist Burgers Is In Your Pantry

Ever make homemade hamburgers and find that the cooked patties are lacking the juicy moisture that takes them to the next level? A dry hamburger can be pretty disappointing, but there's a good reason why your burgers are always dry (especially if you're grilling them) — they're missing an ingredient. So, the next time you make burgers from scratch at home, take a page from Ina Garten's book and learn her secret to extra-moist burgers. All it takes is to add a single ingredient to the ground beef, and this ingredient is probably already in your pantry — olive oil.

To make moist and juicy burgers like the Barefoot Contessa, add three tablespoons of olive oil to two pounds of 80% lean ground beef. This will help amp up the meat's moisture and lock in its juices. The reason behind this is because the extra fat helps coat the meat and form a sort of seal or barrier that prevents juices from leaving the beef as its cooking.

Additionally, olive oil is also not a neutral cooking oil. It will add subtle, rich flavor to the beef patty, especially if you use flavorful extra-virgin olive oil, along with helping lock in all that desirable moisture.