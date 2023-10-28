To Save A Bit Of Cash, Use Vegetable Oil Instead Of Olive Oil For Dressings

We're all looking for ways to cut costs at the grocery store these days as prices from the produce section to the freezer aisle continue to skyrocket due to inflation. Higher-end oils such as extra virgin olive oil can easily be one of the pricier items on your grocery receipt. No one would blame you for wanting to save it for special occasions and reaching instead for cheaper alternatives whenever possible. One creative way to save money and not lose out on flavor or taste is to use an affordable substitution such as vegetable oil in your homemade dressings. This will let you save the extra virgin olive oil for pasta or an herby oil dip where its flavor will be most noticeable.

For a simple homemade salad dressing that consists of oil, vinegar, a dollop of honey, dijon mustard, and herbs, cheaper oils will absolutely get the job done without sacrificing taste. Ounce for ounce, a bottle of basic vegetable oil, typically derived from soybeans, can be many dollars cheaper than an equivalent-sized bottle of olive oil. If you're comparing a standard vegetable oil to a higher-end, unrefined bottle of extra virgin olive oil, your savings could be even greater. Other options, like canola, safflower, or rapeseed oil, all tend to be cheaper and have a mild, forgiving flavor that makes them good candidates to use in any dressing recipe where you don't want the oil's flavor to be dominant.