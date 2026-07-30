10 Most Beloved Chicken Items To Pick Up At Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's is a great place to shop for a lot of things, from affordable frozen foods to delicious beef products you'll want to return to again and again. Therefore, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that Trader Joe's has you covered on the chicken front as well. From fresh chicken products found alongside raw pork and beef in the meat section to frozen entrees prominently featuring the versatile protein, there are more than enough chicken-centric items to pick up the next time you visit this popular grocery store.
But with so many options to choose from, you may not know which ones to actually put in your cart. Don't worry, though — we here at Tasting Table are here to help. I'm taking a closer look at some of the most beloved chicken items at Trader Joe's, based both on my own experiences shopping at the store and the online recommendations of other customers as well. By learning more about these delicious chicken items at TJ's, you can make meal planning this week a lot easier (and more delicious to boot). Search for these items the next time you visit the grocery chain, and you might just find yourself a new favorite.
Shawarma Chicken Thighs
You know those times when you want food that tastes homemade, but you don't want to have to go through the hassle of doing absolutely everything yourself? That's when I like turning to Trader Joe's marinated meats. These meats aren't cooked yet — rather, they're just ready to pop into the oven or onto the stove for a quick and easy meal that tastes as if you made it from scratch. That's exactly what you'll get from the grocery store's Shawarma Chicken Thighs. The seasoning blend is quite bold, making for a spiced flavor profile that complements the delicious fattiness of the chicken thighs well. I especially taste cumin in that spice blend, offering an earthy touch to an otherwise pretty standard dish.
But there are other fans of these chicken thighs out there, including one Redditor who describes the product as "legit delicious." A commenter on this thread says that the flavor of the thighs is incredible, and another said that it's the only meat they buy from Trader Joe's at all. A Facebook commenter made a similar assertion, also praising how easy these thighs are to make. Skip the time it takes to make a flavorful marinade from scratch, and try these almost-ready-made chicken thighs instead.
Spicy Chicken Nuggets
Next up is a chicken item from Trader Joe's that's on a regular rotation in my house: the Spicy Chicken Nuggets. Sure, there are plenty of chicken nugget brands out there to choose from, but few are as flavorful (or as spicy!) as these nuggets. Although they could definitely be hotter, I think they pack a pretty decent kick for a grocery store item. And the chicken inside each nugget is surprisingly moist by nugget standards. They make for an excellent high-protein snack, but they can also be eaten as a part of a meal. I think they're especially delicious when they're cut into strips and enjoyed on a salad.
It seems like these nuggets are a pretty popular selection at Trader Joe's. One Redditor was so enthusiastic about the product that they wrote in all caps about just how delicious these nuggets are. A commenter agrees, saying that they pair especially well with ranch dressing and dill pickle chips. On another Reddit thread, one commenter says that this is one of the products they pick up from Trader Joe's every week, while another likes putting them on salads and incorporating them in wraps. And if you're really feeling adventurous? Try eating them cold with peanut noodles like yet another Reddit commenter. No matter how you choose to enjoy these nuggets, chances are you're also going to love them.
Spatchcocked Lemon Rosemary Chicken
You may assume that dinner is going to take a long time if you decide to make a whole chicken, but that's not always the case. Making a spatchcocked chicken will speed up the cook time and result in an unbelievably juicy, perfectly crisped bird. But if you don't want to have to spatchcock and season your chicken from scratch, you can just head to Trader Joe's to pick up the brand's Spatchcocked Lemon Rosemary Chicken. All you really have to do is take the chicken out of the packaging and then pop it into the oven for a main course that comes together in no time at all. And that combination of lemon and rosemary? It makes for an acidic but ultimately subtle seasoning that pairs well with so many different side dishes.
A commenter on Reddit said that they would suggest this chicken pick from Trader Joe's, while another shared similar sentiments while mentioning just how quickly it cooks. In another thread, a Reddit user said that this product makes an excellent, easy-to-prepare meal for weeknights, praising its tender meat and crispy skin. And yet another reviewer wrote a whole blog post about the chicken, claiming that it made their house smell amazing after preparing it in a slow cooker.
Roasted Garlic Chicken Sausage
Trader Joe's has no shortage of sausages, offering selections with vastly different flavor profiles from one another, so there's really a sausage for everyone. In our ranking of these sausages, the chain's Roasted Garlic Chicken Sausage snagged the No. 3 spot, thanks to just how garlicky this product really is. I've found that you don't just get a subtle hint of that garlicky flavor. Rather, it's the main thing you taste when you take a bite, with that savory and sweet combo that garlic is known for.
Since there are so many different sausage varieties (and chicken varieties more specifically) to choose from at Trader Joe's, this isn't necessarily everyone's favorite. Still, there are definitely some Roasted Garlic Chicken Sausage fans out there. In a Reddit post on the Trader Joe's subreddit about the best chicken sausages at the store, one commenter said that this flavor was their absolute favorite and that they always try to keep it on hand for meal prepping. And a food reviewer from a popular publication said that, despite the fact that these sausages taste arguably more like meatballs than actual sausages, that wasn't a bad thing, further adding that they offer an especially bold flavor. This reviewer added that the intensity of the garlic was a bit too much for them, but that's exactly why I (and probably many other garlic lovers like me) adore this product so much.
Buffalo Style Chicken Meatballs
Meatballs can make for an excellent protein addition to all types of meals. Sure, you have the standard spaghetti and meatballs setup, but that's not where your utilization of meatballs has to end. When you're looking for a whole new flavor in your meatballs, Trader Joe's Buffalo Style Chicken Meatballs are worth a try. Would I eat them with pasta and marinara sauce? Maybe not. But they're so flavorful on their own that they can be the star of the show, whether they're served as part of a main course or simply as a flavorful appetizer.
Trader Joe's customers are big fans of this chicken selection. One Reddit commenter said that they eat them with labneh, and another simply said that they taste incredible. Someone even compared them to boneless buffalo wings, thanks to that tangy, saucy finish. A prominent publication claimed that shoppers were obsessed with the product, and it's even been mentioned on personal blogs. Personally, I think that these meatballs taste excellent as a sandwich filling and as a topper for grain salads. And because they're already seasoned, with extra flavor coming from the inclusion of cheese, you don't have to worry about adding any extra flavor to the mix. Of course, if you want them to be saucy, don't be afraid to toss them in some homemade buffalo sauce before serving.
Seasoned and Shredded Rotisserie Chicken
Now, is Trader Joe's Seasoned and Shredded Rotisserie Chicken the most interesting, groundbreaking chicken product you'll find in the store? Obviously not. But when you choose such items, you're not really looking for novelty — you're looking for versatility. That's exactly what I love about this chicken option. The chicken is seasoned, yes, but very lightly, which allows you to add additional seasonings, sauces, or any other source of flavor to use the protein in any dish you please. And because it's already pre-cooked and pre-shredded, it's about as easy as it gets. Pair it with some rice or serve it on top of a salad, and you've met your protein needs for at least a couple of meals.
Some Reddit commenters rave about this chicken, saying it's moist and that you get a generous amount of meat in the package. One praised its convenience, saying that it's excellent for using in dishes that already pack a lot of flavor on their own. In a Facebook video, a reviewer said that this is one of the most useful new products at Trader Joe's, citing just how great it is for meal prepping. Plus, a writer for a publication wrote in a review that this is a product that they buy every week. If you're looking for convenience over novelty, this might just be the best Trader Joe's chicken product for you.
Breaded Chicken Tenderloin Breasts
As much as I love plain chicken for a versatile weeknight dinner option, I sometimes want a bit more flavor and texture in my chicken. That doesn't mean I want to have to spend a long time cooking it, though. Enter Trader Joe's Breaded Chicken Tenderloin Breasts. Found in the frozen section, they make for an especially easy protein source — but one that's a bit more interesting thanks to the presence of that crispy breading. One Reddit reviewer wrote that this product is "so goated," a claim I couldn't agree with more. A commenter on the same thread said that they used these to make wraps for easy lunches. On another thread, a user discussed just how versatile this Trader Joe's chicken product really is, claiming that the chicken is a staple in their household, while another said that they cook them in the air fryer and use them in just about everything.
I completely agree with these Trader Joe's customers. They really do make for an excellent freezer staple because they're pretty nondescript (after all, they're just breaded chicken breasts), but at the same time, they're a lot more interesting — and easier to make — than plain chicken breast. Plus, I think that they make an excellent replacement for fast food chicken.
Hot and Spicy Chicken Wings
Unfortunately, going out for wings seldom seems as cheap as it used to be. And while it's possible to make excellent chicken wings at home, you may not always want to go through the hassle of prepping and cooking wings yourself. Luckily, though, Trader Joe's carries Hot and Spicy Chicken Wings, and when you cook them in the air fryer, they taste almost as good as a restaurant-quality version of the same dish. With a tangy, slightly spicy sauce, these crispy wings make for an excellent appetizer or function as the centerpiece of your plate.
That being said, I've found that these wings are a bit drier than standard buffalo wings. That's not necessarily a bad thing — I like that these are significantly less messy than normal. However, they also taste excellent when you toss them in some extra buffalo sauce. Also, keep in mind that they're not super spicy, so you can further enhance them by adding some of your favorite hot sauce.
Trader Joe's customers love that these wings are cheaper than going out to eat, with some saying that they're an excellent value for the money. Others simply say that they love them, especially when they're cooked in an air fryer.
Shiitake Mushroom Chicken
When I'm looking for an especially quick and easy frozen chicken meal at Trader Joe's, I frequently turn to the brand's Shiitake Mushroom Chicken, which you can find in the store's frozen section. I think what makes this stuff so good is the fact that it uses dark meat, which has a moister and more tender texture that works well with the pleasantly squishy shiitake, edamame, and green beans. It also comes with a savory, just slightly sweet sauce that infuses it with all the flavor it needs. When I make this dish, I serve the chicken and veggie mixture over rice, but you could eat it on its own, with pita bread, or even turn it into a pasta dish.
A reviewer wrote that this is their favorite product from Trader Joe's, highlighting the fact that it's regarded as a staple, not just a novel frozen stir fry. They point out that this is a lower-calorie option than some of the other Asian-inspired frozen chicken dishes you'll find at the store, making it an option that some may feel more inclined to eat on a regular basis. Another reviewer points out that while it's not exactly the most imaginative dish ever, it wins points for its value, flavor, and ease of preparation.
Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings
I'll be honest: I don't love chicken as a dumpling filling. I think that pork dumplings generally tend to be better because of that extra fattiness. But if you're at Trader Joe's looking for a solid chicken-based dumpling instead of a pork variety, the brand's Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings should be your go-to. Their salty, gingery flavor makes the otherwise relatively neutral flavor pop in a super tasty way, and they can easily be elevated with a simple dipping sauce. The best part? They're extremely easy to make, coming together in just a couple of minutes in the microwave.
This product has earned itself more than a few fans at Trader Joe's. A Redditor described themselves as "obsessed" with these dumplings, saying that they taste particularly good when paired with soy sauce and chili oil. On the same thread, a commenter said that their son is usually picky about Asian grocery store food but found these to be enjoyable. Elsewhere on Reddit, a poster said that these were their favorite steamed dumplings they'd tried, and another agreed, saying that they're addictive. Others have taken to the Trader Joe's subreddit to discuss this product specifically, with one saying that the dumplings were the only thing they could eat during their first trimester pregnant.
Methodology
As someone who does their weekly grocery shopping at Trader Joe's, I've tried a lot of the brand's chicken items over the years. To make this list, I recounted some of my personal favorites, then sought out reviews for each of them. The chicken products that I liked and also got consistent praise from reviewers online landed on this list. Specifically, I was looking for products that specifically taste especially good, offer a novel take on a classic dish, or make for an especially convenient meal.