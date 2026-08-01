The Best Bubba Burger Flavor In Stores Is So Good It Tastes Homemade
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While many pros advise against buying frozen burger patties, Bubba burgers are frozen patties even staunch opposers can get behind. Using 100% USDA Choice beef or Angus beef, Bubba burgers are committed to high-quality meat with no preservatives or artificial additives. It was with this in mind that we tasted and ranked six Bubba burger flavors according to burger flavor, juiciness, and consistency — and the best turned out to be the Angus Bubba Burger.
This burger tasted so fresh and delicious that it can easily pass for homemade. While USDA Choice beef is a high-quality product, Angus beef reveals just how superior the meat is in both flavor and texture. Angus beef lies within the USDA Prime, Choice, and even Select categories, but it's known to have better marbling than other breeds' meat. Consequently, not only was the Angus Bubba Burger much juicier than all its competitors, but you could actually see the difference before even tasting it.
The patties were glistening with fat and juices when pulled out of the air fryer, offering an especially appetizing and fresh appearance. The quality of the meat and fat content also proved to be beneficial to the burger's flavor, which was rich and buttery. While the burgers could use a bit more salt to really bring out their umami notes, the Angus Bubba Burger was the closest in taste and texture to patties that you'd hand form with fresh ground beef.
Angus Bubba Burgers are beloved by fans online
Online, Target customers were as impressed with the Angus Bubba Burger as we were. One reviewer proclaimed, "They are the best frozen burgers I have purchased. Even our pickiest eater ate two!" The quality of the Agnus beef speaks for itself as another customer added that the patties are "not only tender, but obnoxiously addicting to one's taste buds too," going so far as to deem them "decadent."
Of course, as a convenient frozen alternative to fresh, Target customers were also content with their ease of use. "They couldn't be easier to make," noted one reviewer, who cooked them from frozen in a skillet for about 10 minutes — which is arguably a tastier way to prepare them than the grill. "They even have almost a char." If you're looking to impart a real char and smokiness, toss them on the grill and follow Andrew Zimmern's tips for grilled burgers.
Although burgers tend to shrink as they cook due to fat rendering and moisture evaporation, customers were impressed that these retained their juicy and flavorful appearance post-cook. If you feel like the patties are under-seasoned, you can always hit them with your favorite store-bought burger seasoning while they're still hot and glistening. Additionally, get creative with condiments and toppings by drawing inspiration from these drool-worthy burger recipes.