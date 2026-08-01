The Best Bubba Burger Flavor In Stores Is So Good It Tastes Homemade

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While many pros advise against buying frozen burger patties, Bubba burgers are frozen patties even staunch opposers can get behind. Using 100% USDA Choice beef or Angus beef, Bubba burgers are committed to high-quality meat with no preservatives or artificial additives. It was with this in mind that we tasted and ranked six Bubba burger flavors according to burger flavor, juiciness, and consistency — and the best turned out to be the Angus Bubba Burger.

This burger tasted so fresh and delicious that it can easily pass for homemade. While USDA Choice beef is a high-quality product, Angus beef reveals just how superior the meat is in both flavor and texture. Angus beef lies within the USDA Prime, Choice, and even Select categories, but it's known to have better marbling than other breeds' meat. Consequently, not only was the Angus Bubba Burger much juicier than all its competitors, but you could actually see the difference before even tasting it.

The patties were glistening with fat and juices when pulled out of the air fryer, offering an especially appetizing and fresh appearance. The quality of the meat and fat content also proved to be beneficial to the burger's flavor, which was rich and buttery. While the burgers could use a bit more salt to really bring out their umami notes, the Angus Bubba Burger was the closest in taste and texture to patties that you'd hand form with fresh ground beef.