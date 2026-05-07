10 Store-Bought Burger Seasonings, Ranked Worst To Best

Picture this: You've got your pristinely-packed patties of ground beef ready to go, the grill is fired up, and you have an entire backyard full of hungry mouths counting on you to provide them with a flavorful meal. The only question now is, what burger seasoning are you choosing to assist you with this all-important mission?

It's a tough choice. The grocery store aisle is loaded with options, all presenting themselves as carefully crafted blends of spices and herbs — all-in-one medleys that allow you to bring just one bottle out to the barbecue instead of 10. They're built around convenience, but sometimes it feels like more trouble than it's worth to sift through the prospects and pick out the good from the bad. That's where a taste test like this can really come in handy.

From cowboy blends to classic all-purpose bottles to coarse rubs, I recently picked up a stampede of 10 different store-bought burger seasonings to test for myself. As I tried each one on my own mini beef burgers, I was on the hunt for a seasoning that delivers on the taste it promises with clean ingredients and an outstanding collaboration of flavors. Not only that, but it also needed to pair seamlessly with a juicy burger, bringing out those natural, beefy notes, rather than trampling them with an overload of salt or unnecessary spice. I ranked them all, ending with the most crowd-pleasing seasonings that you won't think twice about bringing to your next cookout.