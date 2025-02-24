Make Burger Mix Way More Flavorful With A Garlic Bread-Inspired Twist

With just a brush of seasoned butter, you can easily add more flavors to your burger buns. It's as simple as letting the garlic butter soften, then gently sweeping it all over the buns, and briefly searing them on the pan or toasting them on the grill. And there's more to achieve with that block of compound garlic butter, so don't put it away just yet. Sliced into medium-thin pieces, it can be stuffed into the meat patties before they hit the grill. Just make a dent in the center of the patty — you can even try TikTok's soda can trick for easier burger stuffing — and place the butter in it. Then, seal it by firmly pressing more beef over it, mold around the edges to perfect the shape, and add seasonings if necessary. For even more flavors, spread a bit of butter over the surface when it's grilling. After it's melted, seal the deal with a slice of cheese.

A classic cheeseburger is more than enough to satisfy the palate in this case, but hey, nothing's stopping you from getting more creative. Since garlic butter often accompanies pepperoni pizza, it's not too farfetched to consider a pepperoni burger. You'd need a tomato-based sauce, and maybe even different cheese varieties to imitate the tangy heartiness the classic pizza possesses. Or have a little fun and add some bacon bits as you're making the compound butter. Rather than using large bacon strips, this less heavy approach allows more room for other ingredients to shine while still lacing the burger with that delectable smoky touch.