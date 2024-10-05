TikTok's Soda Can Trick For Easily Stuffing Classic Burger Patties
You can always rely on the vast world of social media platforms to supply clever cooking tricks, and TikTok's soda can trick has burger lovers in mind. In a viral video from food and drink influencer @cirqnamics, she uses a soda can to shape ground beef into a veritable burger cup to fill with your favorite veggies, cheeses, or even other types of meat. The video shows a typical soda can being placed in the middle of a flattened ground beef patty, folding the remaining patty up around the can. Once the meat has been molded flush up against the can, you'll easily slide the can up and out of the patty, which will retain the cupped shape.
This technique means your burger can hold layers of fillings. Once stuffed with the proteins, cheese, and vegetables of your choice, you can place the stuffed burgers on parchment paper and into your air fryer to bake until the meat is golden brown and the fillings have cooked or set. If you don't have an air fryer, you could use the oven. These burgers will take around 30 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit in the oven. You could also use a covered grill or smoker for even more depth of flavor, which could take up to an hour at a lower temperature.
Patty and stuffing ideas
Many iterations of this hack exist over TikTok, Youtube, and Instagram, each with different stuffing and serving ideas, but the opportunities for new creations are limitless. Since these burger cups are so deep, you'll have plenty of room for multiple layers of ingredients and sauces. Many recipes opt to start with a raw egg that'll create a decadent burst of runny yolk with each bite.
If you're looking for a classic burger, layer shredded cheddar, pickle relish, pepper jack cheese, tomato slices, diced onions, and hearty squirts of mustard, mayo, and ketchup. Seal the top with another layer of cheese for a bubbly, gooey finish. You can draw inspiration for burger fillings from our list of drool-worthy burger recipes. Our favorite pairings include a blue cheese-stuffed burger with roasted pears and fig jam or a spicy beef fajita burger with roasted bell peppers and onions. You can also supplement the grilled veggies with sour cream, smoky asadero cheese, and crumbled spicy chorizo.
If beef isn't on the menu, the soda can hack will work with lamb, seafood, and even black bean patties. Stuff lamb patties with feta cheese, leftover rice tossed in a mint yogurt sauce, and roasted red peppers. While you can put these stuffed burgers in between buns, they're a great standalone centerpiece for gluten-free or low-carb meals.