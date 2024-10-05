TikTok's Soda Can Trick For Easily Stuffing Classic Burger Patties

You can always rely on the vast world of social media platforms to supply clever cooking tricks, and TikTok's soda can trick has burger lovers in mind. In a viral video from food and drink influencer @cirqnamics, she uses a soda can to shape ground beef into a veritable burger cup to fill with your favorite veggies, cheeses, or even other types of meat. The video shows a typical soda can being placed in the middle of a flattened ground beef patty, folding the remaining patty up around the can. Once the meat has been molded flush up against the can, you'll easily slide the can up and out of the patty, which will retain the cupped shape.

This technique means your burger can hold layers of fillings. Once stuffed with the proteins, cheese, and vegetables of your choice, you can place the stuffed burgers on parchment paper and into your air fryer to bake until the meat is golden brown and the fillings have cooked or set. If you don't have an air fryer, you could use the oven. These burgers will take around 30 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit in the oven. You could also use a covered grill or smoker for even more depth of flavor, which could take up to an hour at a lower temperature.