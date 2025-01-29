The Simple Secret To Getting The Best Flavor In Your Chili

Many bona fide home cooks have their secrets and tips to make the best batch of chili, from the type of meat to special ingredients like beer. Despite what fine cut of meat or top-shelf booze goes into the large pot, there's one element that's equally as important: The spices. However, not all spices are created equally, so it's important to pick them accordingly for the best flavor. And Jesse Moore, corporate chef at Cargill Protein North America, has tips for picking those spices.

Advertisement

"Fresh spices, especially chili powder," he said. "They found spices in the Egyptian tombs that were still good after all those years but that doesn't mean that they were still flavorful. Buy your spices in small batches from a spice shop if available for the freshest flavor or you can buy dry chilis, roast, and grind your own powders. Yes, these spices can expire."

It's true that while spices might not technically expire in terms of spoiling like other foods, the flavors will fade away — and that flavor is the whole point. And while we all appreciate a bargain, high-quality, small-batch spices will have bolder flavors and may lack preservatives that major brands might contain.