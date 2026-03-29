10 Weber Steak Seasonings, Ranked Worst To Best
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Chances are you're familiar with Weber grills. You may even have one sitting on your back patio right now, just waiting for its chance to shine at the next neighborhood barbecue or family grill-out. Weber is one of the most respected and well-known names in the world of backyard grilling — not just in the U.S., but on a global scale. And the brand's reach goes well beyond the basics. In addition to the entire gamut of gas, electric, charcoal, and even pellet grills, it also offers all the tools and accessories you could possibly need, from spatulas to grill covers. What's more exciting for foodies out there, though, is that it even has its very own specialty line of sauces and seasonings.
No steak should have to go without a bold and flavorful seasoning, and Weber gives us plenty to choose from. You can deck out your cuts with garlic-blasted blends, smoky rubs, or peppery chophouse medleys. Each one offers something new to the palate, but which one is the most steakhouse-coded? Not all seasonings are necessarily worthy of a great cut, and today we're taking a closer look at some of Weber's seasonings to see how they fall on the quality spectrum.
Each one was evaluated based on its texture, ingredients, flavors, and how well it paired with a steak; I tested each with a New York strip before ranking the seasonings from worst to best. When it comes to steak, I don't mess around. So it's high stakes for these seasonings.
10. Roasted Garlic and Herb Seasoning
Usually, all it takes is one swift mention of garlic and I'm on board. Roasted garlic specifically has this special way of enhancing everything it touches. Its smell fills the entire house and makes others instantly curious about what you're cooking.
I certainly enjoyed the aromas sizzling off my cast-iron pan as I cooked this mini steak, which was generously coated with Weber's Roasted Garlic and Herb Seasoning. The first thing I noted about the seasoning was its chunkiness. It was far from a finely powdered mix and was instead made primarily of garlic flakes, sweet red pepper, herbs, and other spices. It seems to have all the right ingredients to give a juicy cut of meat just the right amount of grilled-on flavor, but it didn't make a strong impression. The only thing I could taste was the garlic. I could see what appeared to be dried thyme leaves in the blend, but they were not prominent on the palate.
It seems more well-suited for a garlic bagel than a steak. I also found myself thinking that I could have reached for a shaker of pure minced garlic and achieved nearly the same result. It hits all those great allium-forward notes but offered nothing else to back them up. So, as great as it smelled fresh off the pan, it fell flat on the plate and wound up being my least favorite Weber seasoning.
9. N'Orleans Cajun Seasoning
If you're going to imitate Cajun-style cooking, you'd better put your spice where your mouth is. This regional cuisine relies not only on heat, but rich flavors all around. The N'Orleans Cajun Seasoning appears to carry that same spirit. I mean, just look at it. That feisty orange-red color is typically a telltale sign that spice is headed your way. This hue comes from the red pepper and paprika, which are also laced with dried garlic, onion, and salt. All this, and my steak still turned out mild, with a lighter charred flavor than I was hoping for. There's still a subtle kick and edge of smokiness, but I think a lot of the seasoning's boldness is washed out by the savoriness of the beef. In many bites, I tasted the combo of garlic more than the warm heat of red pepper.
It felt more layered and complex than the Roasted Garlic and Herb Seasoning. There's no denying that. But it didn't land particularly well. I really just think it needs a better canvas; steak doesn't seem like the right fit. Something like fish or seafood, on the other hand, which has a more neutral flavor, could better showcase the seasoning's notes and let them lead the experience the way they're meant to.
8. Smoky Brown Sugar Rub
There are the seasonings, and then there are the rubs. The difference between the two lies in their texture and makeup. While seasonings tend to be more coarse and salt-forward, rubs often use a finer blend of both salt and sugar to create a layer of savory caramelization on whatever kind of meat it comes into contact with.
Weber offers a handful of rubs alongside its classic seasonings, including this Smoky Brown Sugar flavor. The bottle instructs you to apply it to your meat and then let it sit for a few minutes before you grill or cook — a very short amount of time compared to other rubs. It also says to use 2 tablespoons of rub per pound of protein. I obliged and watched my smoky brown sugar-coated steak sear on the stovetop. I wound up with a thin, orange-colored crust on my cut and was excited to see if the flavor lived up to the look.
I expected a heightened level of sweetness. What I didn't expect was a taste nearly identical to that of barbecue potato chips. It creates that same kind of sweet, savory, and smoky punch that dressed down my New York strip rather than dressing it up. I do like it. It's a solid rub, but it has no business fraternizing with steak. Pork chops or pulled brisket — preferably slow-cooked — would treat it much better.
7. Garlic Parmesan Seasoning
Weber's Garlic Parmesan is another quality seasoning that feels a bit lost on steak. It's a pick that combines two of my favorite things: garlic and cheese. And it does so in a way that tastes better than most other garlic Parmesan seasonings I've tried.
I took special care while cooking with this one, for fear that the Parmesan granules would burn quickly in the cast-iron skillet. I turned the heat down just a tad and was able to craft a well-cooked exterior with no excessive charring (not to hype up my own chef skills or anything). As I tasted it, I picked up on the sharp cheese and slightly herbaceous notes first. I didn't get hit with the pungent garlic until later. There is both butter and buttermilk in the recipe, and I could pick out those flavors. For a second, it seems like a good pairing — similar to the flavors of garlic butter melted on top of steak. But after a couple of bites, it starts to feel like the tastes were competing with, rather than complementing, each other.
I had to place this bottle above a few other seasonings, even the Smoky Brown Sugar Rub, based purely on its standout flavor. But it still doesn't go far when we're talking specifically about steak seasonings. Instead, I would love to see it used as a dry rub on a plate of chicken wings or sprinkled onto a pan of roasted potatoes.
6. Original Rub
Where there are extravagant store-bought steak rub varieties, there's also an unshakable original. You need that steady baseline to compare all other spin-offs to, along with the versatility that a more classic blend offers. Weber's own Original Rub claims to be a great fit for steak, chicken, or pork. However, it isn't exactly upfront about what kind of flavors you can expect. I had to take a peek at the ingredient list to obtain that information.
The mix includes dried garlic, dried chili pepper, paprika, rice concentrate (presumably for anti-caking purposes), salt, and both sugar and turbinado sugar. It winds up tasting like a less sweet, less chip-like version of the Smoky Brown Sugar Rub. It still has that savory-meets-sweet essence, but it is combined with the earthy, savory taste of chili powder. On the steak, it feels like a good neutral steak rub — almost like a seasoned meat tenderizer. It's not the star of the show, but it will boost your steak up and give it a little something extra that goes beyond the powers of simple salt and pepper.
It's not flashy enough to rise above some of Weber's more steak-centric picks, but it's a solid middle-of-the-road rub. Don't be afraid to pour it on heavy, either. I layered on an extra coat while my steak was still cooking.
5. Cowboy Seasoning & Rub
Weber's Cowboy Seasoning and Rub straddles the line between a seasoning and a rub. It's meant to be rugged and bold with rustic spices, and it certainly looks the part. As I shook it onto my New York strip, I couldn't help but think it looked like tiny wood chips washed in a deep orange hue.
The assemblage of spices in this jar isn't that far off from the Original Rub. You still have sugar, salt, dried garlic, paprika, and chili pepper. But here, chili pepper takes the place of dried cayenne pepper, and cocoa is lassoed in as a wildcard ingredient. These small changes make for a richer overall taste. The chili peppers still lead with that earthy, Tex-Mex-like flavor, and the saltiness is also prominent. But then you have these added layers to it — like a stronger punch of garlic, sweetness always lurking in the background, and even a respectable amount of heat. Heat-wise, it's on the same level as the N'Orleans Cajun Seasoning.
It's the first pick that truly feels like it's well-suited for steak, and I like the crunch it adds to each bite. Now, do I think it would be a good match for a tomahawk or ribeye, as the brand suggests? I'm not so sure. It doesn't feel like it's quite on that level. But as an everyday kind of seasoning, it has my stamp of approval.
4. Bold Smoky & Sweet with Chipotle Pepper Seasoning Blend
Within its extensive seasoning line, Weber has a small collection of Bold blends, including this Smoky & Sweet rendition. It's full of dried chipotle peppers and other natural flavors to achieve its smokiness. Then, on the sweet side, it uses a triple threat of sugar, brown sugar, and molasses. Salt, dried garlic, paprika, and other generic spices also make an appearance on the ingredient list.
I ended up liking this seasoning way more than I thought I would. It's a bit more nuanced than the Cowboy Seasoning and Rub. Plus, it feels like the perfect happy medium between a barbecue-style rub and a true steak seasoning. It lives up to its Bold moniker and immediately introduces warm, spicy flavors. It's the spiciest seasoning that I tried, and I could feel it prickling my tongue as I chewed that first bite of steak. I also like that the sweetness and smokiness really do play equal roles. In each bite, the sugary taste is accompanied by a straight-from-the-smoker flavor. I actually think it could stand to be even smokier, but that's just me.
This seasoning covers all its bases: sweet, smoky, salty, spicy — it has it all. But it still feels more humble and working-class rather than elevated and refined compared to my higher-ranked seasonings.
3. Steak 'N Chop Seasoning
With the word "steak" already baked into the name, I had a hunch that the next three seasonings would be top-tier, and they absolutely were. Starting with the Steak 'N Chop Seasoning, they all felt like something that could be used in a traditional steakhouse setting.
I poured a decent amount on both sides of my steak and found that it created a beautiful peppery crust. Cracked black pepper is definitely a main ingredient here and comes on strong in every bite. However, the seasoning is anything but one-dimensional. Salt and sugar also have some skin in the game, and both dried garlic and dried onion give it a savory backbone. My favorite part, though, has to be the one-two punch of lemon peel and citric acid, which bring a nice brightness into the fold. This turns it into more of a zesty lemon-pepper seasoning, and it's these citrus notes that also make it a good pairing for something like fish in addition to rich cuts of beef.
I did find it strange that Weber's description of the seasoning on its website mentions Worcestershire, but there is no such mention on the label itself. I also didn't get any glimpses of the umami-filled condiment in my own bites. A shame, because it could have been a game-changing addition — possibly even one that catapulted this blend above the next two picks.
2. Chicago Steak Seasoning
Chicago is the place to go for good steak. High-end steakhouses are peppered throughout the city – and we're talking Michelin-star level steakhouses, not just garden-variety chains. Chi-Town even boasts its own breed of steak seasoning just to prove its superiority in this area.
Chicago-style seasoning is known for its coarse texture and main ingredients, including salt, pepper, garlic, and onion. Weber's version aligns with this standard, but it also tosses in some surprises that make it one of the brand's best. It certainly has the coarse part covered. I likened the look to a handful of bird seed, with large salt crystals, red pepper flakes, dried garlic bits, and what looks like fennel seeds all coalescing in the plastic jar. You have to make sure to sufficiently rub it into your steak, and expect some to be left behind in the pan or on the grill after cooking.
Application issues aside, I really enjoyed this steak seasoning. It leans salt- and pepper-heavy, which bodes well with a juicy steak, and since there is both red pepper and red bell pepper, you get notes of both light spice and natural sweetness. What really makes it stand out, though, is the mustard. Tiny mustard seeds complete the mix, and when you happen to get a few in one bite, you're met with a sharp tanginess that cuts through the richness of the beef. Because of this, the Chicago Steak Seasoning was a favorite of mine, but there's one other option that offers many of these same flavors and more.
1. Bold Steakhouse Reserve Seasoning Blend
Go bold or go home. I choose both. I choose Weber's Bold Steakhouse Reserve Seasoning Blend as my top pick, and I will gladly use it at home to make wonderfully flavorful ribeyes, filets, and sirloins — really any kind of cut.
I think the brand nailed the naming on this particular seasoning. Just like a reserve-label wine, it tastes higher quality and more refined than the rest. This was the blend I was most excited to try, and it delivered in a big, bold way. It does borrow a decent number of ingredients from the Chicago Steak Seasoning. Salt and black pepper still play a major role. Dried garlic flakes are almost a given at this point. And it even has mustard, though this time in flour rather than seed form.
Then, it ups the ante with sugar for sweetness (which was missing from the Chicago Steak Seasoning) and crushed red pepper flakes, which make it a notch spicier. Last, but certainly not least, Worcestershire sauce changes the entire flavor profile. It's actually noticeable here, unlike in the Steak 'N Chop Seasoning. The sauce follows a classic recipe of vinegar, molasses, garlic, sugar, salt, tamarind, and other spices, and is what makes it the the most savory seasoning I tried. It made my New York strip taste like something that could have been grilled in a white-tablecloth steakhouse, and really, what more could you ask for from a store-bought seasoning?
Methodology
Weber seasonings were new terrain for me. I'm more familiar with brands like Lawry's and McCormick –- you know, the ones that tend to completely take over the spice aisle. Weber, on the other hand, takes up much less real estate at more select stores like Walmart and Kroger. I picked up all the plastic bottles I could find. I specifically avoided anything overtly labeled as a burger or chicken seasoning, focusing instead on those that could actually pair with steak. I also picked up a few New York strips to sample them on.
I covered a small section of the steak with each seasoning and cooked it in a cast-iron skillet, aiming for a nice medium cook, though I occasionally overshot it (you know how that goes). There were a couple of key things I was looking for when I tried each one. I first took a closer look at the mix of ingredients and then assessed how each one translated into taste. I'm a big fan of bolder seasonings with bright flavors, whether they're mainly salty, sweet, savory, spicy, or anywhere in between. It could be any combination of the above, but it had to feel cohesive, and above all else, it had to pair well with the steak. It could be the tastiest seasoning of all time, but if its flavors don't jive with the robust umami notes of the beef, then it can't be labeled as a great steak seasoning. In addition, some of the best picks were elevated, extra flavorful, and steakhouse-worthy.