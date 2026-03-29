10 Weber Steak Seasonings, Ranked Worst To Best

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Chances are you're familiar with Weber grills. You may even have one sitting on your back patio right now, just waiting for its chance to shine at the next neighborhood barbecue or family grill-out. Weber is one of the most respected and well-known names in the world of backyard grilling — not just in the U.S., but on a global scale. And the brand's reach goes well beyond the basics. In addition to the entire gamut of gas, electric, charcoal, and even pellet grills, it also offers all the tools and accessories you could possibly need, from spatulas to grill covers. What's more exciting for foodies out there, though, is that it even has its very own specialty line of sauces and seasonings.

No steak should have to go without a bold and flavorful seasoning, and Weber gives us plenty to choose from. You can deck out your cuts with garlic-blasted blends, smoky rubs, or peppery chophouse medleys. Each one offers something new to the palate, but which one is the most steakhouse-coded? Not all seasonings are necessarily worthy of a great cut, and today we're taking a closer look at some of Weber's seasonings to see how they fall on the quality spectrum.

Each one was evaluated based on its texture, ingredients, flavors, and how well it paired with a steak; I tested each with a New York strip before ranking the seasonings from worst to best. When it comes to steak, I don't mess around. So it's high stakes for these seasonings.