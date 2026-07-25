6 Bubba Burger Flavors, Ranked

Burgers are surprisingly easy to make at home, which is why we have so many incredible burger recipes for you to try out. But let's be honest: Even if they may be easy to make, you may not always want to go through the hassle of making the patties from scratch. You have to prep the meat, season it, and form the patties, all before you even start cooking. This is why pre-made patties can be such a convenient choice. They're already all prepped and seasoned, so you can just throw them on your grill or into a pan or air fryer and cook them up until they're nice and juicy on the inside with just the right amount of crispy crust.

Bubba Burger is one of the most common pre-made frozen burger brands you'll see at the grocery store, so I decided to taste-test my way through six of the brand's flavors. I then ranked each flavor, starting with the worst and ending up with the tastiest of the whole lineup. By taking a closer look at this ranking, you can better determine which of these frozen burgers you want to try next, whether you're someone who likes a simple smash burger or you're looking for a patty with a bit more pizzazz. These are Bubba Burger flavors, ranked.