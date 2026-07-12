5 Frozen Chicken Patties, Ranked

When I'm trying to throw together an easy, low-effort meal, chicken patties are one of my go-tos. They usually come frozen, so you can keep them on hand until you're ready to cook them, and they offer the meatiness you might be craving in your meal. They're perfect on a bun, of course, if you want to take the chicken sandwich route, but there are so many other things you can do with frozen chicken patties. Chop them up and use them to elevate a salad, or cut them into strips to eat with a flavorful Korean BBQ rice bowl — the possibilities are nearly endless.

However, when you head to the grocery store, you'll probably notice a few different chicken patty brands to choose from. If you're wondering which are worth your money and which aren't, you're in the right place. I ranked five different chicken patties from worst to best, and I'm here to give you the rundown. The criteria I used for this ranking were flavor, overall quality, and texture of the meat itself; the patties that packed the most flavor and offered the meatiest, most natural texture ranked the highest. Although all of these brands are pretty solid, they each offer a slightly different experience. Before you buy your next pack of frozen chicken patties, take a closer look at how these different brands stack up against one another.