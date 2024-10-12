How Long To Cook Chicken In Your Air Fryer For Juicy, Flavorful Results
There are nearly endless techniques and appliances to cook chicken for a quick dinner, but the handy air fryer on your counter is an easy way to cook the poultry in less time. However, any home cook needs to know the proper cooking time to ensure your chicken is juicy and flavorful instead of dry or overcooked. To avoid any potential overcooked air-fryer chicken mishaps, we turned to Rachel Buck, the senior demo chef at the Ninja test kitchen.
The ideal temperature to cook chicken is around 375 degrees Fahrenheit according to Buck. However, the cooking time depends on whether it's bone in or boneless chicken. Expect a cooking time between 20 and 25 minutes for bone-in pieces like thighs and drumsticks per Buck's guidance. For boneless cuts like chicken breasts, the meat should be ready in as little as 12 to 15 minutes.
The reason bone-in chicken takes longer is because the bone alters how the heat cooks through the poultry. Some recipes, air fryers might require a slight adjustment when it comes to how long the chicken should cook. That being said, it's always best to check for an internal temperature of around 165 degrees Fahrenheit before you take the first bite.
More tips and recipes for flavorful air-fryer chicken
The right temperature and cooking time are just the start for delicious chicken out of the air fryer. One way to ensure that the correct temperature of your air fryer doesn't go to waste is by preparing the chicken properly. "Marinating the chicken beforehand helps retain moisture," says Rachel Buck. To pull it off, consider our expertly marinated baked chicken recipe and adapt the cooking to an air fryer, such as this Ninja air fryer. Or try this sesame, citrus, and soy air fryer chicken skewers recipe and apply Buck's expertise. There are also many store-bought marinades we ranked from worst to best if you want to keep it easy for a weeknight dinner.
Another tip: "Flip the chicken halfway through cooking for even crispiness," says Buck. When you flip the chicken, it will ensure that each side gets a nice crust and that it's cooked through. Even the right cooking time can be pointless if you don't follow these other tips. Now, if you want to refine your air fryer skills further, check out these tips you need when cooking with an air fryer that go far beyond chicken.