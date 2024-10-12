How Long To Cook Chicken In Your Air Fryer For Juicy, Flavorful Results

There are nearly endless techniques and appliances to cook chicken for a quick dinner, but the handy air fryer on your counter is an easy way to cook the poultry in less time. However, any home cook needs to know the proper cooking time to ensure your chicken is juicy and flavorful instead of dry or overcooked. To avoid any potential overcooked air-fryer chicken mishaps, we turned to Rachel Buck, the senior demo chef at the Ninja test kitchen.

The ideal temperature to cook chicken is around 375 degrees Fahrenheit according to Buck. However, the cooking time depends on whether it's bone in or boneless chicken. Expect a cooking time between 20 and 25 minutes for bone-in pieces like thighs and drumsticks per Buck's guidance. For boneless cuts like chicken breasts, the meat should be ready in as little as 12 to 15 minutes.

The reason bone-in chicken takes longer is because the bone alters how the heat cooks through the poultry. Some recipes, air fryers might require a slight adjustment when it comes to how long the chicken should cook. That being said, it's always best to check for an internal temperature of around 165 degrees Fahrenheit before you take the first bite.