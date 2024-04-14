Sesame, Citrus, And Soy Air Fryer Chicken Skewers Recipe

Your air fryer can be used for so much more than just frozen french fries. Whether you have a basket-style or a toaster oven-style air fryer, you can make juicy, tender chicken with a fraction of the effort required by pan-searing or grilling. Forget about bland, dry chicken — this recipe locks in flavor and juiciness with a zesty, tangy marinade. Fresh lime and tangerine form its base, along with toasted sesame oil, soy sauce, honey, and nutty tahini. For lovers of spice, the recipe also adds a touch of heat from red chile flakes, which can be dialed up or down to suit your preferences.

Recipe developer Taylor Murray created this recipe for the air fryer, but it can also be adjusted slightly for use on any cooking medium, like an oven or grill. Ideal for busy weeknights, cooking for a crowd, or straightforward meal prep, these chicken skewers are a satisfying, healthy option that's anything but boring.