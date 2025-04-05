8 Frozen Turkey Burgers, Ranked Worst To Best

Everyone loves a good burger. Well, not everyone, but most people. And that's especially true now that burgers have evolved by leaps and bounds, beyond just your standard beef patty a la McDonald's or a July 4th cookout. Vegetarians can enjoy black bean or "impossible" burgers. Pescatarians can enjoy salmon or shrimp burgers. And anyone who doesn't eat beef can turn to a worthy competitor, the turkey burger.

Turkey burgers are often more nutrient-dense than their beef counterparts — typically less fat and fewer calories — but that doesn't necessarily mean that they're lighter on flavor. Well, not unless you buy the wrong ones! That's why this list exists: To help you pick out the best frozen turkey burgers for quick and satisfying meals. I found 8 widely available brands and put them to the test to determine which ones really stand out. Turkey burgers can be moist, flavorful, and meaty, too. You just need to know where to look.