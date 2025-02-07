The Ideal Temperature For Tender And Juicy Grilled Turkey

Despite being consumed by millions on Thanksgiving, turkey has gotten a bit of a bad rap as a dry, flavorless bird. Turkey can be difficult to perfect; roasting until the skin is at the desired level of crispiness often results in overcooked, dried-out meat. Additionally, lackluster brines or rubs (or a lack of either) can lead to a bland main course. Thankfully, the oven isn't the only option for cooking this bird — you can grill it to impart a smoky flavor and achieve crispier skin. Even with this method, though, tender and juicy meat comes down to cooking the turkey at (and to) the right temperature. What temperature is that? According to Silvio Correa, the Brazilian Grill Master and Private Chef behind Silvio's BBQ, there are a few numbers you need to know.

Advertisement

"Maintain a grill temperature of around 325 degrees Fahrenheit to 350 degrees Fahrenheit," Correa instructs. "This allows the turkey to cook evenly without drying out." When it comes to grilling turkey, dry meat must be avoided at all costs. Cooking the turkey properly is crucial, so don't overdo it. To ensure that the grilling process is complete, Correa recommends keeping an eye on the meat's internal temperature. "Use a meat thermometer to ensure the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit in the thickest part of the breast and 175 degrees Fahrenheit in the thighs," he states. Following this advice will yield juicy meat without worrying about serving undercooked poultry to your guests.

Advertisement