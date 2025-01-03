The Condiment You Need To Coat Your Turkey In ASAP

Turkey doesn't always receive the accolades that it should. Despite its impressively large size, oftentimes a whole roasted turkey can fall short when it comes to flavor and texture. Since the protein is quite lean, it runs the risk of being bland or, worse yet, becoming dry and chewy. The good news, however, is that the fate of a less-than-tasty turkey can easily be reversed with the help of a generous slather of mayonnaise, and here's how.

Strange as it may seem, coating a turkey — really, any poultry — in mayonnaise has a multitude of benefits. Given its fatty composition coupled with its thick consistency, mayonnaise is able to create a barrier on the bird that allows it to retain maximum moisture. In addition to keeping the bird juicy and tender, mayonnaise also helps to better brown the skin and promote a crisper crust, boosting the bird's textual (along with visual) appeal. But, that's not all. Spreading mayonnaise over turkey amplifies flavor by adding an element of decadence and a subtle tang that can complement and contrast the turkey's umami-forward profile.

Transforming turkey begins with working a dollop of mayo directly under the skin. After it's well distributed, spread the creamy condiment over the surface of the bird. To keep the bird especially succulent as it cooks, we also recommend coating the inside of the cavity. Once the entire bird is covered, simply place it into the oven and roast until golden.

