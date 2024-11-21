The Absolute Best Way To Fix A Turkey That's Too Dry, According To A Chef

Everyone has had the same Thanksgiving nightmare. In it, you've invited your whole family over, gallantly proclaiming that you'll handle hosting duties. You spend days brining the turkey and then roasting the biggest bird you can find, only to find that it's over-cooked. Or is it just me having this nightmare? I knew I shouldn't have confidently offered to host my entire family for the first time this year.

Regardless of whether you're a Thanksgiving pro or novice, everyone's experienced the disappointment of a dry turkey. Despite its large size, turkey is a pretty lean meat, which makes it very easy to overcook and/or dry out. We spoke to Bryan Ogen, the Executive Chef at Bourbon Steak New York to help put together a contingency plan if you're one of the unlucky hosts who is faced with surviving your guests a dried turkey. According to Chef Ogen, the fix is simple. "Slice the turkey, cover it in cold gravy, and bring [its temperature] back up over slow heat," he advised. "Serve it directly from the pan — this will braise the turkey slightly and make it moist again."

Another way to make lemons out of lemonade is to add some root vegetables to your turkey braise. This way, your dish will look more intentional and you'll develop more nutritious and complex flavors to boot.

