Roasted turkey is most famously a Thanksgiving centerpiece, but it's also an elegant protein to incorporate into your meal rotation year-round. We've got a wide variety of flavor pairings for roast turnkey like this recipe for autumnal herby turkey breast and this recipe for spatchcocked Sichuan-spiced dry-brined turkey. Of course, no meal is complete without a glass of wine and Amy Racine, Beverage Director and Partner at JF Restaurants has shared the absolute best wine to pair with roasted turkey in an interview with Tasting Table.

"Pinot noir from Burgundy is a classic pairing for roasted turkey due to its balance of earth and subtle fruit flavors like red cherry and raspberry," she says. "These flavors play against that little bit of game with turkey. The wine's light tannins won't overwhelm the delicate flavors of the turkey, and the body isn't too heavy for poultry."

Pinot noir is highly acidic, not too sweet, and light-bodied. It's the red wine variety that's the closest to white wine as you can get, which is why it's a popular pairing for poultry. While pinot noir is grown and produced in various global wine regions, Burgundy is its birthplace. French bottles of pinot noir are among the priciest, but they are worth the expense for an elaborate turkey dinner.

