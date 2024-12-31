The Absolute Best Wine To Pair With Roasted Turkey
Roasted turkey is most famously a Thanksgiving centerpiece, but it's also an elegant protein to incorporate into your meal rotation year-round. We've got a wide variety of flavor pairings for roast turnkey like this recipe for autumnal herby turkey breast and this recipe for spatchcocked Sichuan-spiced dry-brined turkey. Of course, no meal is complete without a glass of wine and Amy Racine, Beverage Director and Partner at JF Restaurants has shared the absolute best wine to pair with roasted turkey in an interview with Tasting Table.
"Pinot noir from Burgundy is a classic pairing for roasted turkey due to its balance of earth and subtle fruit flavors like red cherry and raspberry," she says. "These flavors play against that little bit of game with turkey. The wine's light tannins won't overwhelm the delicate flavors of the turkey, and the body isn't too heavy for poultry."
Pinot noir is highly acidic, not too sweet, and light-bodied. It's the red wine variety that's the closest to white wine as you can get, which is why it's a popular pairing for poultry. While pinot noir is grown and produced in various global wine regions, Burgundy is its birthplace. French bottles of pinot noir are among the priciest, but they are worth the expense for an elaborate turkey dinner.
More wine and turkey pairings
The high acidity, low-tannin nature of a pinot noir makes it the best wine to pair with roasted turkey, no matter how you prepare it. As a red wine, Pinot Noir will play up the umami-rich notes and gaminess of turkey as well as an herbaceous buttery seasoning blend you might baste it with. That said, there are other types of wine that also work well with turkey, lending complementary tasting notes and a light mouthfeel that won't overwhelm turkey's versatile savoriness. For example, if red wine isn't your favorite, a chardonnay is an equally safe bet for a turkey pairing. It's a juicy, light, and zesty white wine that'll bring moisture to potentially dry turkey breast.
Sauvignon blanc is another white wine that will work well with a roasted turkey seasoned with rosemary, sage, and thyme. It's also a highly acidic, refreshing wine with herbal tasting notes. You can combine white and red by pairing roast turkey with a rosé. More to the point, a pinot noir rosé will hit every complementary characteristic including high acidity, low tannins, and fruity, floral tasting notes.