The Flavorful Type Of Beer You Should Use In Your Turkey Brine
As long as it tastes great, we're not against putting two vastly different ingredients together. After all, people routinely use soda as a meat marinade and have even opted for lemonade in a zesty chicken brine. With that, it's no wonder that boozy drinks make an equally delicious option for flavoring meat. For an elevated turkey brine, turn to lager. Brining a turkey is a non-negotiable step when cooking the bird. Whether it's dry brined with nothing but salt or steeped in savory solution of water, pepper, and herbs, the method is the key to juicy, flavorful meat. If you're looking for variety with the step, though, you don't have to stick to water alone. Alcohol is a great marinade for meat, and lager's crisp, smooth taste is the perfect liquid for amping up turkey's mild flavor. As the beer breaks down the meat and tenderizes it, the mellow, slightly sweet taste seeps into flesh, enhancing its subtle flavor.
To brine the turkey, add lager, water, salt, peppercorns, garlic, and bay leaves to a bucket and stir well until the salt is dissolved. Take the giblets out of the turkey before submerging the turkey into the mixture. Brining turkey for at least 24 hours will produce a flavorful bird, but if you have the time, going up to 48 hours gives it the richest taste. Once done, pat the turkey dry before cooking it.
How should you season your lager turkey brine?
The beer's malty sweetness infuses the bird with a pleasant taste, but you can always enhance it with the right set of herbs and spices. Lagers tend to be light and refreshing, so any earthy herbs complement the crisp taste while giving it some depth. Herbs like thyme, sage, and rosemary are always a delicious accompaniment to turkey, and their woodsy flavors mesh well with lager. However, the seasonings you choose can be decided by the lager style you pick.
American lagers have a pretty neutral taste, so you can spruce up the brine with almost anything you like. Brown sugar gives the turkey a sweet, rich flavor while allspice and peppercorns add a hint of spice to the bird. For some zest, add lemon and orange peels to the beer brine. A German helles lager also pairs well with citrusy fruits. The sweet, slightly spiced beer is delicious when paired with slices of lemon, creating a zingy brine for the mild poultry. To bring out the herbaceous, floral hop taste in the beer, add some basil, rosemary, and oregano. Turkey is great with lighter beers, but if you're looking for some richness, brine it in a Vienna-style lager. The medium-bodied beer adds depth to turkey, without completely overpowering it. Its malty sweetness and nutty, subtle caramel taste pairs well with onions, orange peels, rosemary, garlic, and tarragon to give turkey a hearty flavor.