The Flavorful Type Of Beer You Should Use In Your Turkey Brine

As long as it tastes great, we're not against putting two vastly different ingredients together. After all, people routinely use soda as a meat marinade and have even opted for lemonade in a zesty chicken brine. With that, it's no wonder that boozy drinks make an equally delicious option for flavoring meat. For an elevated turkey brine, turn to lager. Brining a turkey is a non-negotiable step when cooking the bird. Whether it's dry brined with nothing but salt or steeped in savory solution of water, pepper, and herbs, the method is the key to juicy, flavorful meat. If you're looking for variety with the step, though, you don't have to stick to water alone. Alcohol is a great marinade for meat, and lager's crisp, smooth taste is the perfect liquid for amping up turkey's mild flavor. As the beer breaks down the meat and tenderizes it, the mellow, slightly sweet taste seeps into flesh, enhancing its subtle flavor.

To brine the turkey, add lager, water, salt, peppercorns, garlic, and bay leaves to a bucket and stir well until the salt is dissolved. Take the giblets out of the turkey before submerging the turkey into the mixture. Brining turkey for at least 24 hours will produce a flavorful bird, but if you have the time, going up to 48 hours gives it the richest taste. Once done, pat the turkey dry before cooking it.