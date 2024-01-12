Lemonade Is The Unique Ingredient For A Zesty Chicken Brine

Staples like grilled chicken, mac and cheese, and coleslaw often dominate the same paper plate at any good barbecue, fighting for space on a small surface area. Drinks are relegated to their own containers, only touching the food when it's being washed down by the beverage. Yet, those sweet drops of lemonade can intermingle with the chicken in a way that makes you want to chase that taste forever. To achieve a delicious melding of unexpected ingredients, try brining chicken in lemonade for a zesty, savory meal.

Of course, lemon and chicken isn't an uncommon combination. The citrus and poultry team up in lemon chicken pasta, lemon pepper wings, chicken with a lemon butter sauce ... It seems everything from the juice to the zest has been utilized in recipes, however, brining chicken in lemonade is the new frontier. Complete with the beloved tart taste and a healthy dose of sugar for sweetness, the drink is the perfect brine for a delicious, yet easy chicken infusion.

While the acidity tenderizes the chicken, delivering a juicy cut, the lemonade itself provides the meat with an appetizing, tart flavor. Meanwhile, the sugar balances the zest with a hint of sweetness while giving the chicken a crisp, caramelized crust. If the sugar is a tad too much for you, tame it with soy sauce and herbs for a well-rounded, easy marinade.