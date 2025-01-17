The Absolute Best Boxed Beef Broth Is Also The Most Affordable

A delicious homemade broth is key to a good dish, but it's certainly not the only one. Once you find that perfect carton of store-bought broth, you can unlock tons of hearty dishes in a pinch. Finding the right product typically means tasting a few less-than-stellar options first, but thankfully, we've done that for you: Target's Good & Gather Beef Broth is our top pick for the best beef broth brand.

There are tons of beef broths on the market, with too many possessing a synthetic taste that doesn't resemble anything remotely meat-derived. We understand the hesitance to opt for a low-cost broth, especially one from a generic brand. While you often get what you pay for, Target's brand of beef broth is incredible for the price. A 32-ounce carton will run you $1.49, but it's more than affordability that made us rank it as number one.

Even if it were more expensive, we'd happily shell out money for the broth. The packaging says it's made without artificial flavors, and going off the savoriness, we don't doubt it. The broth contains beef stock as its first ingredient, lending it a genuinely meaty taste. It's generously salted, bolstering the umaminess without becoming too briny. The robust taste is rounded out with onion, carrot, and celery juice concentrates, providing a soft earthiness. Flavor aside, the texture impressed us; yeast extract gave it a silky, smooth mouthfeel rather than the wateriness expected of inexpensive broths.

