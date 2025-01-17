The Absolute Best Boxed Beef Broth Is Also The Most Affordable
A delicious homemade broth is key to a good dish, but it's certainly not the only one. Once you find that perfect carton of store-bought broth, you can unlock tons of hearty dishes in a pinch. Finding the right product typically means tasting a few less-than-stellar options first, but thankfully, we've done that for you: Target's Good & Gather Beef Broth is our top pick for the best beef broth brand.
There are tons of beef broths on the market, with too many possessing a synthetic taste that doesn't resemble anything remotely meat-derived. We understand the hesitance to opt for a low-cost broth, especially one from a generic brand. While you often get what you pay for, Target's brand of beef broth is incredible for the price. A 32-ounce carton will run you $1.49, but it's more than affordability that made us rank it as number one.
Even if it were more expensive, we'd happily shell out money for the broth. The packaging says it's made without artificial flavors, and going off the savoriness, we don't doubt it. The broth contains beef stock as its first ingredient, lending it a genuinely meaty taste. It's generously salted, bolstering the umaminess without becoming too briny. The robust taste is rounded out with onion, carrot, and celery juice concentrates, providing a soft earthiness. Flavor aside, the texture impressed us; yeast extract gave it a silky, smooth mouthfeel rather than the wateriness expected of inexpensive broths.
Target's beef broth enhances a variety of recipes
We're not the only ones obsessed with this particular beef broth. The product has a 4.8-star rating on Target's website, with reviewers mentioning that they love using it in everything from pot roast to beef stroganoff. The bold meatiness of the broth is one of its best assets, making it perfect for classic recipes like a rich beef stew. The simple list of ingredients gives the broth the ability to be spruced up with fresh ingredients to complement a plethora of dishes, too.
To bring out a more herbaceous side of the broth to match the earthiness of hearty minestrone soup, simmer bay leaves, rosemary, garlic, and onions in the broth before proceeding with making the soup. To brighten up the broth and allow the sweet caramelized alliums and creamy cheeses in French onion soup to shine, add an extra dash of white vinegar or wine to the liquid.
Outside of the traditional hearty dishes that beef broth is added to, the product's straightforward umaminess can be picked up for so much more. We love to use beef broth as a substitute for MSG in a pinch, and with Target's price point, it's used liberally in our kitchens. You can saute veggies in broth for a quick, savory side to accompany dinner, add a tablespoon of broth to enhance a creamy homemade salad dressing, or whip up rich mashed potatoes.