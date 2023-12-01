Skip The Butter And Oil And Saute Veggies In Broth For A Lighter Dish

When we want to upgrade the taste of store-bought gravy mix, rice, or instant mashed potatoes, we turn to broth instead of water. Unlike the latter, broth is typically cooked in a mixture of ingredients (including garlic, onion, thyme, peppercorns, bay leaves, and often a protein like chicken or beef) that give the liquid a ton of flavor, and its thin consistency means it can easily serve as a water replacement when cooking. So, if you want to add all those aromatic, savory flavorings into your vegetables, try sauteing them in broth instead of oil or butter.

Sauteing veggies in broth is the happy medium between sauteing in fat and steaming. If you want to avoid the fat that veggies are typically cooked in for nutritional reasons, this method will point you in the right direction. Even better, you'll end up with a side dish that is lighter than what you're used to — and if you're making vegetables with your meal, there's a chance you're counting on them to balance out a richer main course anyway. On the flip side, if you typically steam your broccoli or cauliflower when you want a light side dish, cooking with broth instead will produce an end result with much more flavor.