You Might Want To Skip Buying Frozen Burger Patties For These 2 Reasons

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Frozen burger patties' pitch is irresistible for busy weeknights or if you've got unexpected guests: fast, convenient, and basically ready to throw onto the grill out of the bag. But if grilling frozen patties has become a habit for you, the truth is that those frozen disks might actually be sabotaging your cookout.

First things first: money. Frozen patties aren't the budget option they seem. A 16-ounce pack of organic grass-fed beef from Whole Foods on Amazon runs $9.99 — four 4-ounce patties, which breaks down to $2.50 each. Compare that to a pound of 365 By Whole Foods ground beef at $7.99, and you're looking at $2 per patty. You're paying a 50-cent premium for the convenience of not shaping them yourself. That adds up and can sting pretty bad when you're feeding a crowd — every 10 burgers costs you five extra dollars.

That's not the worst part, though. The real disappointment comes when those patties hit the grill. Most pre-made frozen patties just taste plain bad, according to our Fred Decker, a trained chef and former restaurateur, who put burger patties on his list of top 10 things he typically avoids buying frozen. They cook up dense and compact — nothing like the tender, open crumb of fresh meat. Taste one back-to-back with a fresh patty, and the difference will be stark: One's got actual beef flavor (and it's not the frozen one).