Grind Your Own Beef Effortlessly With One Rule Of Thumb

It may be far easier to pick up a package of pre-ground beef at the supermarket, but we're here to empower you to grind your own beef at home. Grinding your own meat enables you to choose the best type of beef for your needs, and puts you in control of the fat content, grind size, amount, and freshness. While a meat grinder is a fairly straightforward tool to use, there are some tricks to bring out the best in beef while grinding, as well as keeping things sanitary. We spoke with Austin Stull, executive chef at The Grillroom Chophouse & Wine Bar in Chicago, Illinois, for expert advice on grinding your own beef at home.

Stull's number one rule is, "Always grind meat chilled." To do this, we recommend cutting your chosen beef into one to two-inch chunks, small enough to fit through the feeder tube of your meat grinder, and then placing those beef chunks in the freezer for about 30 minutes before you plan to grind. Fast-chilling the meat helps keep the shape of the ground meat and prevents it from smearing too much on the grinding plate, especially the fat, which will have hardened in the freezer. Stull says, "This also helps with emulsification if you're doing say a mortadella or any emulsified sausage. As the fat heats up it will begin to weep into your mix, breaking your emulsions or yielding a less consistent product."