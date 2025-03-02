How To Choose The Absolute Best Beef For Meatballs

Stick them in a sub, drop them on top of a spaghetti pile, or simply skewer them with a toothpick — there's no wrong way to enjoy big and juicy meatballs. Meatballs have been around since the time of ancient Persians, and have continuously evolved to hit the changing agricultural practices, tastes, and food trends. While you may have your favorite meatball recipes on lock, the beauty of the ball is that you can potentially use anything as your protein — which makes the decision all the more confusing. We wanted to know what would produce the plumpest, tastiest meatballs so we spoke to Donatella Arpaia, celebrity chef and owner of NOMA Beach, which specializes in contemporary Italian seafood in Coral Gables, Florida.

According to Chef Arpaia, beef chuck is the absolute best beef for meatballs. "It has a distinct beefy flavor and naturally comes with an 80/20 fat-to-lean ratio, which is ideal for juiciness," she explains. Not only does beef chuck deliver on a robust, beefy flavor but it's often the more affordable cut of meat at the butcher counter. This is because beef chuck comes from the muscly forequarter of the cow, making it a tougher cut of meat. This toughness doesn't much matter when you're grinding it up for your meatballs, so it's a win-win situation in terms of flavor and price.