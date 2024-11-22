Why Beef Chuck Is A Reliably Cheap Cut
Though there will always be some cuts of beef that are more sought after, there's something satisfying about the reliability of beef chuck. It's steady, always prepared to make a hearty dish that's light on your wallet. Even with grocery prices rising over the past few years, it's helpful that beef chuck is sure to be affordable.
Beef chuck is sourced from the shoulder, lower neck, and upper arm of a cow, made up of muscles that get worked due to continuous movement. The constant workout gives the meat a considerably tough texture, inherently making it a little cheaper since customers tend to seek out tender cuts. However, this isn't the singular reason that beef chuck is an affordable staple. It's one of eight primal beef cuts, removed from the cow's carcass when butchered. These tough cuts of meat tend to be quite sizeable, with beef chuck being the biggest of them all.
Since it's one of the heftier parts of the cow, there's always a decent supply of beef chuck, ensuring that the price of the meat stays low. Typically, primal cuts are broken down into smaller subsections, but you can still buy the whole version at a butcher's shop, which is ultimately more economical.
Various uses of beef chuck in cooking
Even though beef chuck isn't the most tender cut around, it still remains prominent for more than just its affordable price. The meat has a rich, robust flavor that makes a great addition to plenty of dishes. Plus, the versatility of beef chuck is unparalleled. When divided into the various subprimal cuts, chuck serves a multitude of purposes. One of the most popular parts of beef chuck is the roast. Commonly used in pot roast, the once-tough meat turns tender and supple when braised in a rich liquid.
Cuts like chuck-eye steak are the softest ones taken from beef chuck, with a decent amount of marbling that lends them a tender feel. This cut fares better with higher-heat cooking techniques like searing, making it an affordable replacement for other popular cuts of steak. However, the low-and-slow methods still showcase the depth of it beautifully. Use chuck-eye for sous-vide steak to really get the most out of its suppleness.
Top-blade roast is another soft subprime cut of beef, though it's a little better with cooking methods like braising. The fatty piece of meat is chock full of flavor, making it great for things like stews and soups. When simmered, the collagen and connective tissue that comes from the constant muscle exercise breaks down as the meat grows tender, lending to a velvety taste and feel in dishes like old-fashioned beef stew.