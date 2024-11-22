Why Beef Chuck Is A Reliably Cheap Cut

Though there will always be some cuts of beef that are more sought after, there's something satisfying about the reliability of beef chuck. It's steady, always prepared to make a hearty dish that's light on your wallet. Even with grocery prices rising over the past few years, it's helpful that beef chuck is sure to be affordable.

Beef chuck is sourced from the shoulder, lower neck, and upper arm of a cow, made up of muscles that get worked due to continuous movement. The constant workout gives the meat a considerably tough texture, inherently making it a little cheaper since customers tend to seek out tender cuts. However, this isn't the singular reason that beef chuck is an affordable staple. It's one of eight primal beef cuts, removed from the cow's carcass when butchered. These tough cuts of meat tend to be quite sizeable, with beef chuck being the biggest of them all.

Since it's one of the heftier parts of the cow, there's always a decent supply of beef chuck, ensuring that the price of the meat stays low. Typically, primal cuts are broken down into smaller subsections, but you can still buy the whole version at a butcher's shop, which is ultimately more economical.

