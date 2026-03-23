10 Foods To Avoid Buying Frozen

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Have you ever taken a moment to appreciate how remarkable it is that you can just walk over to your freezer and pull out practically anything you want? Month-old bacon? Definitely. Out-of-season produce? Absolutely. Complete meals, just needing a few minutes in your microwave or air fryer? There for the taking.

Frozen food was one of the 20th century's most revolutionary advancements in food, by just about any measure you care to choose. Freezing stops bacterial growth and slows decomposition enzymes to a crawl, making it one of the most reliable forms of food preservation. Early frozen foods may have been iffy, but now freezing is a well-proven way to capture foods at their freshest and (mostly) highest quality. But not all foods are equally appropriate for freezing; while some excel, others are best left out of your shopping cart.

I'm a trained chef and former restaurateur, and I've run kitchens ranging from dozens of staff and millions in revenue to a tiny tourist eatery in a scenic seaside location. I've worked with all kinds of frozen foods over the years and have strong opinions about what works and what doesn't, mostly based on how freezing impacts the food's flavor or texture. With that, here's my list of the frozen foods you should avoid buying.