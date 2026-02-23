5 Store-Bought Frozen Fish Fillets, Ranked Worst To Best

When you want a lighter meal, seafood can play a starring role on your plate. Some wrongly assume that cooking seafood is too tricky to master and that it requires too much time, particularly on busy weeknights. But in reality, seafood can actually be really simple to make. And by stocking your freezer with some frozen store-bought fish fillets, you can always have a quick and easy dinner on hand.

Chances are, there are several different brands of frozen seafood at your local grocery store. If you're not well-acquainted with this section, though, how do you know which brands are worth buying and which aren't? I tasted five different frozen fish fillet brands — including both battered and non-battered options — and ranked them with a criteria of both flavor and texture. Hopefully, this can give you a better idea of which fish fillets you should seek out. Let's take a closer look at these brands so you can pack your own freezer full of delicious fish.