The Simple Salt Trick To Stop Oil Splatter In The Kitchen
Forget an apple a day; is a sprinkle of salt enough to keep the doctor away? Everyone knows how pesky (and sometimes dangerous) oil splatters can be. To avoid accidental burns, damaged clothes, and extra cleaning time, Tiktoker @brunchwithbabs has some sage advice. Simply scatter salt on the bottom of your pan; "It'll keep the splatter down," Babs explains.
Splatters occur during frying when evaporated water from the food mixes with the hot oil on the outside. Steam is a sneaky antagonizer, prompting the oil to crack, bubble, and spray everywhere. Excessive oil spray can be a sign that you need to dry your pans or veggies better before usage. However, it's also natural to some extent — frying is a form of dehydration, so moisture has to exit somewhere. When it does, a reaction between the two liquids is inevitable. That's why salt is so useful. As a moisture absorber, it minimizes the amount of water that comes into contact with the oil and limits that reactionary splattering. Clever, right? There's a long list of everything you need to know about salt, and this hack proves that it's ever-growing. "Babs, where was this 20 minutes ago?" one commenter bantered under the video. Salt really is a game-changer.
Does the salt trick work for deep-frying?
Not every dish requires a thin layer of oil; what about deep frying? Whether you're preparing chips or crispy chicken wings, it's worth questioning if salt still holds its own against inches of spitting oil. Unfortunately, the verdict is no. Keep this simple trick for shallow frying — think sauteeing, pan-searing, and stir-frying. Instead, use the drop technique to prevent oil splatters when making fried foods in deeper pans. Gently place food into the oil; avoid launching items from a distance. It might feel safer, but the reality is that uncontrolled placing does more harm than good. Use a pair of tongs so you don't get too close for comfort.
What if you're shallow frying but low on salt? Perhaps you're holding an empty container, or maybe there's just one expensive brand left in the cupboard. There's no need to debate sea salt vs table salt; when it comes to price tags, nobody wants to burn through seasonings they purchased for an eye-watering cost. As it so happens, cinnamon is the secret to prevent splattering when cooking fish. It soaks up the oil, acting as a barrier for that moisture-induced popping. Keep it in mind as a potential swap. Who knew we had so many splatter-preventing secrets hidden in plain sight?