The Simple Salt Trick To Stop Oil Splatter In The Kitchen

Forget an apple a day; is a sprinkle of salt enough to keep the doctor away? Everyone knows how pesky (and sometimes dangerous) oil splatters can be. To avoid accidental burns, damaged clothes, and extra cleaning time, Tiktoker @brunchwithbabs has some sage advice. Simply scatter salt on the bottom of your pan; "It'll keep the splatter down," Babs explains.

Splatters occur during frying when evaporated water from the food mixes with the hot oil on the outside. Steam is a sneaky antagonizer, prompting the oil to crack, bubble, and spray everywhere. Excessive oil spray can be a sign that you need to dry your pans or veggies better before usage. However, it's also natural to some extent — frying is a form of dehydration, so moisture has to exit somewhere. When it does, a reaction between the two liquids is inevitable. That's why salt is so useful. As a moisture absorber, it minimizes the amount of water that comes into contact with the oil and limits that reactionary splattering. Clever, right? There's a long list of everything you need to know about salt, and this hack proves that it's ever-growing. "Babs, where was this 20 minutes ago?" one commenter bantered under the video. Salt really is a game-changer.

