How To Reheat Fried Chicken In A Skillet So That It Tastes Freshly Made

When stored in the refrigerator or freezer, fried chicken loses all of its best qualities, such as its crispiness or juiciness. Therefore, reheating leftovers is the only way to recapture those qualities. You can opt for other reheating methods, but those methods do not yield as good results as the pan-frying method for a few reasons.

One of the main reasons the pan-frying method of reheating fried chicken is the best is because this method closely mimics the original way the chicken was made. As the name implies, fried chicken is fried in oil, which is exactly what you're doing when reheating it by pan-frying. Because of this, the chicken comes out tasting freshly made since the oil helps to re-crisp the breading and reheat the meat inside.

In addition, other reheating methods have their drawbacks. For instance, microwaving fried chicken is great for when you want to reheat it fast; however, your chicken will likely come out soggy because the microwave essentially works by heating and boiling the water molecules in food. Cooking leftover fried chicken in the oven is a great alternative to the pan-frying method, except that it takes much longer since you need to preheat the oven and your chicken may come out dry if left in for too long. For these reasons, pan-frying leftover fried chicken is the best way to guarantee it comes out tasting freshly made.