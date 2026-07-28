7 Reese's Snacks, Ranked Worst To Best

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are undeniably one of the greatest candies of all time: The rich milk chocolate and creamy peanut butter come together perfectly in one (or two) perfect bites. But these days, Reese's has expanded far beyond its original cups, now offering a variety of other candy options as well as frozen desserts, pies, and so much more. That's why I'm taking a look at some of the brand's snack offerings. The snacks on this list are only somewhat reminiscent of the candy they're made to mimic, but that novelty is a huge part of their appeal.

I've ranked these Reese's snacks according to my own perceptions of their flavor and texture. Mostly, I'm looking for snacks that are well-balanced without being too sweet, and that don't taste ... well, cheap (and many of them absolutely do). Additionally, I appreciate an interesting, dynamic texture as well, since Reese's is specifically known for its delicious texture. The next time you get a craving for Reese's, knowing about these other options on store shelves can help you switch up your snack time from the basic candies to some of Reese's more esoteric products.