13 Peanut Butter Filled Pretzels, Ranked Worst To Best

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When I'm sweating every day during hot, humid Southern summers, I have a special penchant for peanut butter filled pretzels. They're salty, easily transportable, and can fill me up in just a few handfuls. But that's not to say that I won't readily devour them during the winter, too. So delicious are peanut butter pretzels that I found myself curious about how different brands' recipes might stack up. Thus, I embarked on a taste test to help you know which products are worth your money and which should be left behind.

Once you start going down the Google rabbit hole, it's surprising just how many brands of peanut butter pretzels are on the market. I picked out a large handful of the most readily available products, including grain-free options. I then ranked them according to factors like crispness of the outer shell, sweetness of the peanut butter filling, amount of salt, and shape and size, both of which affect mouthfeel. You can find more information regarding my methodology at the end of this article.