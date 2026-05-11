These Beloved Snack Brands All Hail From Pennsylvania — How Many Do You Recognize?

Pennsylvania may be known as the birthplace of the Constitution, but it's also the birthplace of many of the country's favorite snacks. Among the state's claims to fame, it's largely considered to be the Potato Chip Capital of the World, the Pretzel Capital of the World, and, not surprisingly, the Snack Capital of the World. Of course, one name probably comes to mind when you think of Pennsylvania-made snacks — Hershey's (did we mention Pennsylvania is also considered the Chocolate Capital of the U.S.?) The brand has melted into the very identity of the state — the town of Hershey is named for the company, not the other way around, for goodness' sake — and now houses over 70 brands under its umbrella.

Just like chocolate, pretzels are also deeply intertwined with Pennsylvania, going back to its German roots. It is also home to more potato chip companies than anywhere else in the country. What's more, the lion's share of these snack producers are neighbors, located in the adjacent counties of Lancaster, York, Berks, and Dauphin in the southeast corner of the state.

It's staggering how many snack foods have ties to Pennsylvania. And while many may be more connected by association than origin, dozens of brands were born from its fertile soil, booming food production industry, and entrepreneurial families. If you love to snack, chances are you have some of the following Pennsylvania-original treats in your pantry — and you may recognize even more.