How This Decades-Old Vintage Cake Became A Philadelphia Snack Food Icon

If you love any treat that combines peanut butter and chocolate, there's a decades-old vintage cake that deserves a comeback — and it has your name written all over it. If you didn't grow up in Pennsylvania or the surrounding area, you may never have heard of the snack food icon called a Tandy Cake, but it's a true Philadelphia staple. The Tandy Cake, aka Peanut Butter Kandy Kake, is a treat known and loved in the City of Brotherly Love. Launched in 1931 by the Philly-based snack food brand, Tastykake, Tandy Cakes quickly became one of the company's most sought-after items — and for good reason. The cake combines a vanilla sponge base topped with layers of peanut butter and chocolate, all packaged conveniently and ready to eat.

The product, later rebranded as the Peanut Butter Kandy Kake in the 70s, started around the early boom of popular packaged snack foods in America. Eventually the brand grew with the times, increasing its production capacity and sales beyond the regional, Philly brand it started as. Still, after decades, some fans (especially Pennsylvania locals) have stayed loyal to the Peanut Butter Tandy Cake. "I have been eating these peanut butter kandykakes for over 60 years (in the PA area)," one customer wrote in their review of the product. Another customer wrote: "I have been eating these since I was a kid & I'm 44 today." Times may change, but some desserts — and the memories they bring — simply don't go out of style.