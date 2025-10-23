9 Vintage Cakes That Deserve A Comeback
Have you ever attended a family reunion and been intrigued by a cake on the table that you never knew existed? Our grandparents baked a wide variety of exquisite cakes, many of which are sadly being forgotten about as the years tick by. It's worth spending some time looking through old recipe boxes to rediscover some of these neglected gems. Cakes of yore often tapped into the vibrant flavors of local, seasonal ingredients. Occasionally, they also helped reduce food waste, a characteristic that can still come in handy today. For example, although soda cakes are now considered bizarre in the 21st century, they are still an easy way to finish off those leftover bottles of pop from your Fourth of July party.
To be fair, not every vintage cake deserves a comeback. During the 20th century, there were some undeniably strange concoctions being put in the oven as bakers experimented with shelf-stable and ready-made foods. If you don't like Jell-O, for instance, many vintage American desserts will automatically be off the table for you.
On the other hand, our passion for nuts, cream cheese frosting, cinnamon, and caramelized fruit continues to this day. This list will introduce you to a handful of our favorite vintage cakes that deserve a comeback. Given that the American South is famous for its wide variety of decadent cakes, it's unsurprising that most of the suggestions listed here are vintage Southern desserts that still have merit. But you'll also find one pick hailing from Philadelphia and one that originated on the back of a Duncan Hines box. Regardless of origin, each of these cakes have proved their worth by welling up nostalgia in those who once ate them as kids, not to mention inspiring countless recipes.
1. Apple stack cake
Steeped in Appalachian lore, apple stack cake is the autumnal dessert you never knew you were missing. Legend has it that it was once used as a wedding cake, with each guest bringing their own layer to place on top of the towering dessert. This tale may not be true, but it speaks to the passion Appalachian communities share for this dessert.
The many layers of an apple stack cake are often infused with warming spices like cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg. Mace, or the aril of a nutmeg seed that is sometimes used as its substitute, can also make an appearance, lending a somewhat nuttier, spicier flavor to the cake. These spices join brown sugar and dried apple slices in a pot on the stove, where they stew until thickened. While this fragrant concoction is simmering, the cake batter can be prepared. It typically consists of ingredients like all-purpose flour, sugar, sorghum molasses, eggs, buttermilk, and either vegetable shortening, butter, or lard. The batter is then baked into several layers (five is the minimum), either freeform, in a cast iron skillet, or in a cake pan. While baking powder and baking soda may be present, the cake batter is so dense that it hardly rises in the oven.
After letting the cake cool and spreading the apple filling between each layer, you may be tempted to immediately taste your creation. However, it's best to let the cake rest for a few days before slicing yourself a piece. This gives the apple filling time to mingle with the cake layers, ensuring they sufficiently soften. The result is a moist, but not too sweet cake that is quite distinct from most of the cakes we enjoy in modern times.
2. Soda cake
Although Cracker Barrel's most popular cake might just be its double-fudge Coca-Cola cake, soda cakes are not as popular as they once were. Sometime around the mid-20th century, bakers found that incorporating Coca-Cola into a cake could help sweeten the batter while simultaneously lending lightness to its crumb. Usually, this soda is incorporated into chocolate cake, where its molasses-like flavor is unobtrusive. The old Southern favorite, buttermilk, is a staple ingredient, and marshmallows are frequently added to the batter as well. The marshmallows can simply be mixed into the batter or melted first. Once baked, the fluffy, moist cake might be adorned with cream cheese frosting or chocolate frosting, either of which can be laced with even more Coca-Cola. If chocolate frosting is used, this cake becomes strikingly similar to Texas sheet cake, although the latter is often shorter in height.
Naturally, bakers did not hesitate to experiment with sodas other than classic Coca-Cola. For variation, you might choose to make a cherry cola dump cake. Or you can venture away from cola altogether and make another old favorite: the 7UP cake. Still not your speed? Try an orange Crush cake. Really, any soda with carbon dioxide will work, since this is the ingredient that leavens the batter. And while we are on the topic, experiment with adding soda or seltzer water to other baked goods, too; for example, seltzer water is often added to pancakes, while 7UP makes for a mouthwatering batch of biscuits.
3. Italian cream cake
The name of Italian cream cake is a bit of a misnomer since it is actually a specialty in the American South. In fact, its origin is widely disputed, with some folks claiming it was first made in Texas and others attesting the mastermind baker was in Georgia. Perhaps it was Italian immigrants who first whipped up this cake, using ingredients prevalent in the South. Or maybe the name was just chosen as an homage to Italy, where cakes are often as rich, creamy, and divine as this one. Regardless, one look at this cake and you'll understand why it is a superb choice for a wedding or a fancy celebration of any kind. Of course, it's also a worthy cake to bake "just because."
Consisting of quintessential Southern ingredients like pecans, coconut, and buttermilk, this is a layer cake that gets much of its airy crumb from shortening, which also ensures that the cake remains moist. Whipped egg whites, buttermilk, and baking soda are likewise integral to a tall, fluffy cake. Flour, sugar, and butter are requisite ingredients, too. As tasty as the base is, the frosting is what many people consider to be the main attraction. Cream cheese is given volume by butter and sugar, then flavored not only with vanilla, but also with pecans and sometimes coconut. To make the cake look extra stunning, it is often garnished with nuts and coconuts.
4. Sock It To Me Cake
"Sock it to me" is, roughly, a way of saying "make a strong impression on me." This vintage cake that was popular during the second half of the 20th century will certainly not disappoint you, especially if you love cinnamon rolls and sticky buns. The star ingredients of this cake are cinnamon, pecans, and brown sugar, making it an ideal accompaniment to a strong cup of coffee ... you could even have a slice for breakfast! Baked in a bundt pan, this cake has an air of elegance and is therefore great to bring to a party.
One of the best parts about the Sock It To Me Cake is that it is not that difficult to make. In fact, the recipe that made this dessert famous was on the back of a Duncan Hines Butter Recipe Golden Cake mix box. The official Duncan Hines recipe remains pretty much the same, but calls for the name brand vanilla frosting instead of a homemade glaze. Because a Sock It To Me Cake is essentially a sour cream pound cake, you can forgo the boxed cake mix altogether and whip up the batter from scratch. Common ingredients for the batter include softened butter, flour, a heap of sugar, eggs, salt, baking soda, vanilla, and sour cream. Meanwhile, the streusel is composed of cinnamon, pecans, and brown sugar. Finally, you can use a glaze or frosting of your choice, perhaps adding some vanilla or maple for flavoring.
5. Tandy cake
Calling all Reese's lovers! Tandy cakes capitalize on the sublime affinity peanut butter and chocolate share for one another. They are also one of the easiest cakes on this list to assemble, meaning that they might quickly become a staple in your household. All you need to do is whisk together a simple sponge cake batter with ingredients like flour, sugar, eggs, milk, vanilla, and baking powder. Next, pour the batter into a baking pan (a jelly roll pan will work great here) and bake it. After the cake has cooled slightly, slather it with peanut butter. Now is when you will have to practice your patience and allow the cake to cool completely. The last step is to melt some chocolate and use it to cover the entire cake. Once again, the cake must cool in order for the chocolate to set. Many recipes recommend sticking the cake in a refrigerator to expedite the process. And just like that, you have made a tandy cake.
Tastykake, a Philadelphia-based brand, sells a version of tandy cakes featuring a few of the same ingredients, in addition to a long list of stabilizers and emulsifiers. This product tends to invoke quite a bit of nostalgia in folks who enjoyed the packaged cakes as kids. However, even if the company was responsible for the first tandy cakes, many people will say that nothing compares to the homemade version. Indeed, home bakers were turning out tandy cakes as early as the 1970s, so you might even be able to find a recipe for one in your grandmother's belongings.
6. Lady Baltimore cake
While growing up, Martha Stewart grew attached to the Lady Baltimore cakes her mother baked for her every year on her birthday. If this cake has Martha Stewart's blessings, it certainly deserves a comeback. Admittedly, a Lady Baltimore cake can be a labor of love to bake and assemble. The frosting will flop if the eggs are not adequately beaten, and the dried fruits and nuts, which lend a toothy texture to an otherwise soft and creamy cake, need to be simmered on the stovetop until the fruits are juicy and have released their flavors. All good things take time, though, and this is especially true when it comes to cake.
White cake is the simple base that this dessert requires to allow its other layers to shine. Indeed, the succulent dried fruits and nuts will wow you, especially if they have marinated in a touch of alcohol. The mixture is incorporated into the cake's pillowy frosting, which primarily consists of sugar and whipped egg whites, along with a hint of vanilla extract. For the fruits and nuts, you can work with what you already have in your pantry; almonds, pecans, dates, and raisins will all do.
It's worth noting that a Lady Baltimore cake is strikingly similar to a Lane cake, but they are not identical. Lane cake, an Alabaman specialty that is mostly found in the American South, is a white cake with custard slathered between its layers. Though dried fruits and nuts are similarly mixed into the custard, you might find them in lesser amounts. Plus, Lane cakes are traditionally laced with bourbon, which is not a key ingredient in Lady Baltimore cakes.
7. Black walnut cake
While the Betty Crocker black walnut cake mix has not seen the light of day for quite some time, you can still easily make one from scratch. There is no set template for a black walnut cake. Some recipes feature bananas for additional moisture and flavor, while others are designed to produce dry cakes. Some bakers slather their cakes with caramel or cream cheese frosting, while others coat theirs in a sugary glaze. Some even leave their cakes naked except for a sprinkling of powdered sugar. What remains the same is that this Southern cake is laden with black walnuts.
While a black walnut cake could theoretically be made with English walnuts (the variety you would typically find at the grocery store), the difference is palpable and warrants the extra mile you will need to go to source the real deal. Black walnuts mostly grow in the wild, but if you don't have a tree in your backyard, no worries; you can also purchase these nuts online. Black walnuts have a more robust, earthy flavor than their counterparts and can be difficult to crack open, both of which help explain why they have not experienced more widespread cultivation. Even if you prefer the gentler flavor of English walnuts, though, give black walnuts a chance in this cake, where the sweetness of sugar provides balance. Besides, if you are interested in boosting nutrition, black walnuts are significantly higher than English walnuts in protein.
8. Pineapple upside down cake
Though pineapple upside down cake can still occasionally be found in the American South, especially at potlucks or family reunions, this isn't a cake variety found often outside of the region or even at restaurants within the region itself. But oh, how that first bite will make you feel like you've taken a vacation to the tropics without ever hopping on a plane. Juicy and naturally sweet, this cake is brimming with textures and flavors that mingle magnificently, yet simultaneously remain distinct and pronounced. It's your choice whether to make the cake part of your pineapple upside down cake dry or wet in texture. If you like dense desserts, we recommend trying our recipe for pineapple upside-down pound cake.
This cake's batter is only poured into the pan after it has been lined with butter, brown sugar, pineapple rings, and maraschino cherries. The cherries are standard, but not strictly necessary and can even be replaced with raspberries. If you adequately grease the pan and master the flip after baking, this cake can be a stunning addition to any party spread, or just a lovely cake to look at all on your own. The vibrant yellow of the pineapple rings contrasts spectacularly with the bold showgirl red of the cherries. Plus, the brown sugar caramelizes in such a way that the bottom of the cake (which is now the top) glistens. When all is said and done, it will remind you of a tropical sunset, so keep your passport handy just in case the urge to escape to the beach becomes irresistible.
9. Lemon cheese layer cake
If you have ever been curious about lemon curd, this is your opportunity to try it for the first time. While it might seem intimidating at first, the most basic lemon cheese layer cake is composed of nothing more than lemon curd and white cake. There's no cheese at all, so don't get sucked in by recipes advertising cream cheese frosting — those are different cakes altogether. Lemon cheese layer cakes are decidedly vintage, with not many recipes to their name online. But do they deserve a comeback? Absolutely! We could always use another citrusy cake in our recipe box, after all.
The white cake component is simple to make using the usual suspects. A recipe might call for flour, eggs, milk, butter, sugar, salt, orange juice, shortening, baking soda, and/or baking powder. However, the batter is sometimes baked in extremely thin layers, in which case caution is needed to remove each layer from its pan. The lemon curd is where things get especially interesting. Butter, sugar, salt, egg yolks, lemon juice, and sometimes lemon zest join forces to create a curd that is sunshine yellow and exquisitely glossy. The concoction is then spread between each layer of cake. An outer frosting is optional and may take the form of a zesty buttercream. Depending on the recipe you follow, this cake is well suited for moderate to advanced bakers; just leave extra time for assembling all the layers.