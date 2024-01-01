Why Mace Is The Ideal Substitute For Nutmeg

Nutmeg has a very distinct flavor, one that's considered a must-have in Western cooking for pumpkin pies, eggnog, gingerbread, creamy custards, rice puddings, or béchamel sauces. It's generally one of those "dash to the grocery store" moments when you suddenly realize the pantry is nutmeg-bare. There are, begrudgingly, a few substitutes, including ginger, cloves, allspice, and cinnamon. However, the one that's the hands-down best substitute for nutmeg in any recipe is mace.

Mace is as close as you'll ever get to nutmeg and for more reason than the fact that mace brings out the flavor of peaches. Mace comes from the same evergreen nutmeg tree, botanically known as Myristica fragrans, and even the same seed, making them truly sister spices. Nutmeg actually is the seed of the nutmeg fruit, while mace is its lacy outer cloak; technically, its membrane, called an aril. Mace is bright red when fresh and becomes a yellowish peach color as it dries for at least 10 days and up to two months.

The flavor of mace is similar to nutmeg and it's generally safe to use it in a 1:1 ratio when substituting mace for nutmeg in a recipe. However, there are some subtle differences in the flavor and pungency, so consider that and adjust accordingly per personal taste. Mace can have a pronounced upfront piquancy similar to nutmeg but also come off as softer, toastier, nuttier, and with a less obvious sweetness. It's been described as having hints of black pepper and cinnamon.