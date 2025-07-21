17 Vintage Southern Desserts That Deserve A Comeback ASAP

Coastal states might lay claim to many Michelin stars, but foodies know that it's the South that holds some of the greatest gastronomical innovations the U.S. has ever seen. Sure, there is nothing inherently gourmet about blackberry dumplings or banana pudding, but those flavors don't lie. One bite and you'll be hunting for out-of-print cookbooks to try and make them yourself.

The history of food in the South is quite literally baked into our national cuisine, drawing from Native American, West African, and European traditions. Given the centuries that have gone into this unique fusion, it's hardly surprising that many of the once-beloved dishes from the region have now given way to a more narrow line-up of tried-and-true recipes. While you can still find Lane cake and benne wafers in certain pockets of the South, they deserve a much wider audience. Whether you're looking to level up your pie game without having to head to the store or want to wow your dinner guests with a show-stopping cake they've never heard of, here are some of the most mouthwatering desserts from the South that deserve to be celebrated as much as peach cobbler and pecan pie.