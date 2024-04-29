Where Did Sweet Potato Pie Originate?

While making a classic pumpkin pie can be a bit more of a straightforward process — particularly when canned pumpkin is involved — preparing sweet potatoes for their inclusion into a pie recipe can be a bit more laborious. Sweet potatoes have to be boiled, peeled, and mashed before they can be folded into even a simple sweet potato pie recipe. But regardless of the work required, sweet potato pie can foster feelings of warmth, comfort, and nostalgia.

In Africa, yams and cassava were used in dishes before sweet potatoes, yet in the America South, sweet potatoes were more convenient to come by and reminded many African-Americans of the yams from home. As European settlers tried to turn layers of sweet potato pie into something that resembled carrot pie and told slaves which recipes to make for their masters, the slaves made pone for themselves, a sweet potato treat sweetened with molasses and flavored with spices. Pone didn't require the kind of flour or baking utensils that other kinds of desserts required. Instead, the dish could be made simply in a hearth, using mashed sweet potatoes roasted in open fires. These origins lead to the evolution of sweet potato pies.