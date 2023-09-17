How To Start Prepping Your Sweet Potato Pies Well Ahead Of The Holidays

Here at Tasting Table, we are reluctant to pick a favorite in the ancient autumnal competition between pumpkin pie and sweet potato pie – hey, fall baking season has room for everybody! But we do acknowledge that the delicately sweet, lightly spiced, almost custardy denseness of a good sweet potato pie is a highlight of the season. However, we also know that the holidays tend to push us home cooks to our limit, cooking and baking more dishes for more people, therefore wise meal prep must become part of the repertoire. So, take it from us: Go ahead and at least boil and mash your sweet potatoes for the pie filling well in advance of the holidays, as they'll keep for months in the freezer. When you're ready to bake, you need do nothing more than thaw the mash, whisk in the other filling ingredients, and spread into a waiting pie shell.

A traditional sweet potato pie filling contains little more than peeled, boiled, and mashed sweet potatoes, eggs, dairy, sugar, and spices (with the addition of maybe a little booze and cream cheese). While it's entirely possible to make the complete pie filling and freeze it, have in mind these two caveats: It will only keep frozen between three and four months, and, worse, the process will make the filling more likely to crack or weep. Because of this, it's probably best to finish off the filling on baking day.