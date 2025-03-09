20 Southern Dessert Recipes You'd Hop On A Plane For

Southern food is many things. Although this regional cuisine is often associated with things like history and tradition, there has also been a fair amount of effort in recent years to revamp and innovate these recipes — to introduce new ingredients, cooking techniques, and flavor mashups. And that's one trend that's certainly evident in the desserts and sweets arena. These recipes, which include an impressive lexicon of pies, puddings, and bars, have been reimagined in ways that prior generations would have never thought possible. Though the recipes may not look the same as generations past, there are often shared ingredients, including butter, bourbon, and fruit, that serves as a jumping-off point and an anchor between the Southern desserts of the past and those of the present.

We've assembled a comprehensive guide to Southern sweets in an effort to highlight the classics — including pecan pie, peach cobbler, and banana pudding — as well as some more modern interpretations. These recipes offer approachable steps, widely-available ingredients, and family-friendly flavors that will appease any eater, whether you're living in the South or just looking to expand your baking repertoire.