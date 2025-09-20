The Vintage Cake Martha Stewart Always Ate For Her Childhood Birthdays

If you've never heard of Lady Baltimore Cake before, then chances are you aren't from the American South. This vintage Southern dessert is all about the dried fruit and nut filling surrounded in fluffy white frosting. Although one of the dessert's most famous fans — Martha Stewart — isn't from the South at all. She grew up in New Jersey, and stayed there until leaving to attend college in New York; when she bought her first house, it was in Connecticut. Yet, even for a Northeasterner, one taste of Lady Baltimore cake was enough to make a lifelong fan out of this celebrity foodie.

An Instagram post from Martha Stewart depicts a clip from an episode of Stewart's cooking show in which she is joined by her mother. Stewart waxes, "Growing up, mom never let a birthday go by without baking a cake. And for my birthday, the standard was Lady Baltimore cake. Right, mom?" (Her mother nods while sifting flour). It's perhaps no surprise that Lady Baltimore cake would be the future professional cook's pick for a ceremonious birthday cake. Visually, the multilayered dessert is a spectacle, dressed in peaks of cloud-like seven-minute frosting. In the video, Stewart calls the boiled frosting "the best part of the cake." The clip includes detailed directions for Stewart's personal Lady Baltimore birthday cake, prepared by the cook and her mom side-by-side in the kitchen. The Martha Stewart website has also published a recipe for Martha's go-to Lady Baltimore cake.