15 Of Martha Stewart's Favorite Foods
Martha Stewart is a legend in the world of celebrity cooks, and we all have our favorite food of hers that we love to make. With her knowledge of so many ingredients and recipes, Stewart has plenty to choose from when it comes to her personal favorites. From comforting dumplings and potato salad that remind her of her Polish roots to vegetable salads and green juices to power her through the day, Stewart has a diverse collection of foods she holds dear.
For Martha Stewart fans, learning about and recreating her favorite foods can provide insight into her as a cook and allow home chefs to experience the same flavors and textures that inspire her every day. Her top dishes have been shaped by her years of experience and her passion for cooking delicious foods using simple, high-quality ingredients. Whether she is enjoying sushi from her local restaurant or preparing a salmon entrée for her family, this list of Martha Stewart's favorite foods should inspire you to follow in her footsteps and discover your favorites.
Sushi
If you've ever watched Martha Stewart make one of her beautiful layer cakes, you will appreciate that she has an eye for elegant presentation. It should be no surprise, then, that one of her favorite foods is super-elegant sushi. She admits to going out for sushi at least once a week and has some sushi recipes on her website to encourage us to make it at home.
One standout recipe of hers is a salmon sushi creation that uses cooked salmon for those who are put off by raw fish. She also has a delicious avocado version so her vegetarian fans don't miss out. Eating sushi, whether at home or in a local restaurant, is about so much more than the food. The theatrical and artistic elements of it feel like a perfect match for Stewart's culinary style, and the simple but harmonious flavors are exactly what we expect from Queen Martha.
Green juice
When it comes to breakfast, Martha Stewart knows that starting the day well is the key to powering through the morning. Part of her daily morning ritual involves drinking a nutrient-dense green juice that she makes herself. If the thought of guzzling down vegetables doesn't appeal to you, you may be surprised at how delicious it can be. By adding a little fruit alongside the greens, there will be enough sweetness to make it a refreshing drink that goes down easily.
Stewart's favorite blend includes celery, cucumber, ginger, pear, orange, and a big handful of parsley to freshen things up. The pear and orange have enough sweetness to balance out the vegetables, meaning you can enjoy a wealth of nutrients first thing in the morning, all wrapped up in a delicious concoction.
The key to replicating Stewart's favorite green drink is to use ingredients that are as fresh as possible. Not only will they provide more nutrition, but the flavor will also be punchier and give you a welcome morning boost. You can add whatever you want to the basic recipe: spinach, beets, or carrots for an earthy note. Whatever you choose to add, following Stewart's example is the ideal way to start your day and keep you going until lunchtime.
Mustard and honey salmon
If there's one thing that Martha Stewart is an expert at, it's taking simple ingredients and making them shine. A great example of this is one of her favorite recipes, mustard and honey salmon. With just a few ingredients, she is able to create a dish that, according to marthastewart.com, is "casual enough for a family dinner and elegant enough to serve to company."
The delicious flavor of this dish comes from the balance between the mustard and the honey. Stewart uses Dijon mustard, an excellent compromise between English mustard, which would be too hot, and American mustard, wouldn't have enough punch to balance the sweet honey.
Salmon is the perfect midweek meal when you want something nutritious but tasty. The healthy fats and protein in the fish will fill you up nicely, and you can serve it with steamed asparagus or a fresh green salad to complete it.
Vegetable salad
Given Martha Stewart's love of fresh vibrant foods, it should come as no surprise that a salad makes the list of her favorite foods. Of course, when she says salad, she isn't talking about a few limp lettuce leaves and a slice of cucumber. "I love a really beautifully composed salad," she told The Daily Meal. When discussing the salads that made the shortlist of her 100 favorite recipes for her new book, she picked out "a salad Niçoise that is excellent [and] a chopped salad with about 16 different vegetables in it that's very delicious."
Stewart's chopped vegetable salad — invented by her daughter Alexis — contains a range of brightly colored veg, including tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, green beans, and sweetcorn. This is a great opportunity to get a variety of nutrients from the different vegetables, all brought together with a delicious dressing. As with everything Martha Stewart does, the salad is beautifully presented, and an opportunity to enjoy fresh produce in a simple but vibrant dish.
Pickled herring
If you were to guess what Martha Stewart's favorite indulgence is, you may think chocolate cake, mac and cheese, or a meat-loaded pizza, but you would be way off the mark. In fact, pickled herring is the food that makes the cut. This may seem like a strange choice if you've never tried it, but Stewart is clearly a fan of the sharp, pickled flavor it brings, along with the tender texture of the fish. It could satisfy similar cravings as a bag of chips might but in a ridiculously healthy fashion.
While Stewart enjoys her pickled herring as a late-night snack, one delicious way to try it out is as part of a charcuterie platter. Alongside the rich meats and creamy cheese, the pickled flavor will create a fabulous balance that won't overpower the other ingredients. Or you can simply enjoy a bite-sized piece on a cracker with a tiny dollop of creme fraiche on top — don't forget a sliver of fresh dill to finish it off. While Stewart's go-to extravagance may seem a little unorthodox, if you give it a try, you may begin to understand where she is coming from.
Crepes
Whether she is in the mood for a sweet or a savory treat, Martha Stewart knows that crepes are a versatile option that can match almost any topping. On her website, she has recipes for both white flour and buckwheat flour variations, advising that the buckwheat option is the best for savory fillings.
Stewart likes to make the crepe batter in a blender, to ensure a thick liquid that is incredibly smooth. Unlike regular pancakes, crepes don't contain baking soda, so they end up thinner, making them perfect for rolling or folding up.
Stewart advises not to overdo it with the fillings, due to the fine texture of the crepe. Large pieces of food that could burst through it are not an option, and if you want the ingredients to be cooked when you eat it, you will need to cook them beforehand. She recommends making 'leftover crepes', which work well since everything will already be cooked. For dessert, finely chopped fruit will work, and you can spread Nutella or whipped cream onto the crepe itself. With so many different options, you can see why crepes make Stewart's list, and with a little experimentation, you can find your go-to flavors too.
Porterhouse steak
For many of us, steak is a firm favorite, but the cost means it is an occasional treat, rather than a regular meal. If you're only having this delicious meat every so often, you want to make sure it is cooked perfectly so that you can enjoy it to the max. Martha Stewart believes that many home cooks don't know how to cook a steak properly, so she has included a recipe for it in her book of her favorite recipes. She admits that she eats approximately one steak a month, but, in true Martha style, she does it properly, in the form of a Porterhouse.
A Porterhouse steak is a fantastic option for those who can't decide between having a super-tasty steak and a melt-in-the-mouth tender one. It is a bone-in cut, with a filet on one side of the bone and a strip steak on the other. It is a very similar cut to the smaller T-bone but contains a bigger filet in comparison. Stewart enjoys a small Porterhouse, but considering these steaks often weigh in at about 24 ounces, that is still a hefty plate of meat!
For the perfectly done steak, Stewart recommends using a meat thermometer to make sure you don't overcook this beautiful cut. Resting is equally important, allowing the muscle fibers to relax before you cut into it and enjoy.
Blueberry crumble
If you're going to indulge in a little dessert every so often, you want to make sure it is top-notch, and Martha Stewart has a knack for creating puddings that really shine. One that made the list of her favorite ever desserts is blueberry crumble, a fruit classic that satisfies in every way — comforting and sweet, but with a fruity tang that cuts through the richness. If, like me, you like to convince yourself that a fruit dessert counts towards your healthy eating for the day, this is the recipe for you, since it contains nearly two pounds of fresh blueberries. It is also so simple to make, taking only 15 minutes of active preparation.
Stewart is all about using seasonal, fresh produce at its peak, so she recommends making this recipe in summer when the blueberry season is in full swing. However, once you have tried it, you will want to make it year-round, so be sure to freeze berries toward the end of the season to defrost them later. Her crumble is beautifully served with vanilla ice cream for the ultimate treat, or some creamy yogurt to lighten it up a bit.
Tomatoes
As well as being a domestic goddess in the kitchen, Martha Stewart is a dab hand in the garden too, and enjoys growing her own fruits and vegetables. As well as carrots and kale, she has an abundance of tomatoes that she can pluck straight from the vine and use in her recipes. She makes the most of her harvest by turning some of her tomatoes into juice and sauce, something you can do if you ever have an overabundance since they both freeze well. Freezing fresh tomatoes is possible too, but the texture won't be the same once they emerge from the freezer.
Tomatoes are such a versatile ingredient, and Stewart has plenty of suggestions on how to make the most of them. From serving them in a simple salad that emphasizes their vibrant flavor, to cooking them in bruschetta, a tomato and brie tart, or macaroni cheese, her recipes offer a variety of ways to enjoy this delicious vegetable that's technically a fruit. The nutrition content of raw and cooked tomatoes differs — with cooking reducing the vitamin C but drastically increasing the lycopene — so getting both forms in your diet is the best idea.
Scrambled eggs
Scrambled eggs are one of those dishes that everyone can cook, but not everyone can cook well. Martha Stewart has shared her recipe to make 'the best scrambled eggs in the whole world,' which means there is no excuse for rubbery or insipid eggs again. The recipe came accidentally since she had leftover clarified butter in her fridge. Clarified butter has all the solids from milk removed, which gives it a higher smoke point, allowing it to reach higher temperatures without burning. This makes it higher in fat than regular butter, which is the key to the scrambled eggs. Stewart told Food and Wine that cooking them in the clarified butter led to "golden, beautiful scrambled eggs."
While readily available in stores, you can make your own clarified butter with little effort. Stewart recommends using Kerrygold as it works well, but you can use whatever butter you have. After adding the clarified butter and eggs to the pan, stir them gently with a spatula as they cook, before serving them with a sprinkling of fresh herbs as a satisfying breakfast or brunch.
Bucatini With Breadcrumbs and Bottarga
When hearing about Martha Stewart's favorite pasta, you may expect her to talk about lasagna, tagliatelle Bolognese, or spaghetti alla Scoglio. But her answer is actually a pasta shape you may be less familiar with and an ingredient that most of us won't have heard of. Bucatini with bottarga is a Sicilian dish that Stewart tried when she first visited Sardinia, and it features the unusual 'caviar' of tuna or mullet. Whereas true caviar comes from the sturgeon, this Mediterranean version is the roe of grey mullet or tuna, a prized ingredient in the southern Mediterranean.
Bottarga has a fishy, umami flavor that elevates this pasta dish to something spectacular, complementing a simple sauce made with butter, Parmesan, and pine nuts. Stewart uses bucatini as the pasta, which is a thin tubular pasta, similar to spaghetti but hollow. The bottarga is added to the dish at the last minute to prevent it from cooking, creating a super-tasty dish as elegant as it is delicious.
Potato salad
Some of Martha Stewart's favorite foods are extravagant dishes that are complicated to prepare. However, others are simple, homely dishes that we can all whip up in our kitchens. Potato salad is a dish that she grew up eating with her family, and her favorite version of the recipe was taught to her by her Aunt Catherine.
This particular potato salad uses red-skinned potatoes, which Stewart claims add a creamy texture and flavor. Rather than boiling the potatoes, which can cause them to fall apart as they absorb moisture, Stewart recommends steaming them. This technique helps them retain flavor and nutrients compared to boiling them in water.
The potatoes are, of course, tossed in a creamy dressing, to which Stewart adds buttermilk and the usual mayonnaise, however, she has a unique method for mixing the sauce with the spuds. She recommends adding the dressing atop the cooked potatoes, then transferring to another bowl, and repeating this process until they are fully combined. This will prevent the culinary travesty of smashed potatoes. To elevate this dreamy side dish to a more substantial main, Stewart recommends adding sliced boiled eggs, which will add protein and healthy fats.
Lamb tagine
Lamb tagine is a rich, comforting dish full of beautiful flavors and spices. As a fan of Moroccan cuisine, Martha Stewart has her own version. She includes prunes, another of her favorite Moroccan ingredients, which lend a sweetness to the dish that perfectly balances the tangy tomatoes and warm cinnamon.
One feature of Stewart's tagine is the addition of butternut squash. Not only does this lend a vibrant orange color to the dish, but it is also a great source of antioxidants such as beta carotene, making this fantastic meal as nutritious as it is appetizing.
Stewart's lamb tagine is surprisingly straightforward to make — there is no need to add stock as the lamb creates the flavor in the liquid as it cooks. Though it takes 90 minutes to cook away in the oven, the active prep time is minimal, making it a great option for a midweek meal that will let you get other things done while it does its thing. Stewart likes to serve this rich stew on a bed of couscous that will soak up the luscious sauce and make the stew more filling.
Pierogi
The list of Martha Stewart's favorite foods is long and diverse, so much so that she has released a recipe book with her favorite 100 recipes. However, she admitted in an Instagram post that when pressed for her absolute favorite food, her answer would be pierogi. Her Polish heritage means that she grew up enjoying these delectable dumplings are often made from potatoes. In the recipe that her mother passed down to her, sour cream and milk are added to the dough in addition to the eggs, which softens the dumplings and makes them less heavy.
Common savory fillings include the classic potato — Stewart recommends using Yukon Gold — cheese, and cabbage. But Stewart's mother also made dessert pierogi using berries or stone fruits. Making your own homemade pierogi can be time-consuming, but like crafting your own pasta, it will be worth the effort. Thankfully, the little dumplings will let you know when they are cooked by rising up to the top of the boiling water in the same way that ravioli does, making it difficult to overcook them.
Sablé Cookies
If you're a keen home baker, you may appreciate one of Martha Stewart's favorite sweet treats — sablé cookies. These delicate biscuits originate from the French town of Sablé-sur-Sarthe, and they have a fantastic crumbly texture similar to shortbread.
Making sablé cookies is easy enough, and if you're used to making baked goods, they shouldn't pose too much of a challenge. Stewart recommends serving two cookies with jam in the middle or dipping them in melted chocolate for a fun alternative. While the basic recipe will be more than adequate, you can always add your own twist to mix things up a bit. Vanilla, orange, or peppermint can be added to the cookies to give a hint of extra flavor without affecting their melt-in-the-mouth texture. Serve with a cup of hot tea or a dollop of whipped cream for a luscious afternoon treat.