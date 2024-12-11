15 Of Martha Stewart's Favorite Foods

When it comes to breakfast, Martha Stewart knows that starting the day well is the key to powering through the morning. Part of her daily morning ritual involves drinking a nutrient-dense green juice that she makes herself. If the thought of guzzling down vegetables doesn't appeal to you, you may be surprised at how delicious it can be. By adding a little fruit alongside the greens, there will be enough sweetness to make it a refreshing drink that goes down easily.

Stewart's favorite blend includes celery, cucumber, ginger, pear, orange, and a big handful of parsley to freshen things up. The pear and orange have enough sweetness to balance out the vegetables, meaning you can enjoy a wealth of nutrients first thing in the morning, all wrapped up in a delicious concoction.

The key to replicating Stewart's favorite green drink is to use ingredients that are as fresh as possible. Not only will they provide more nutrition, but the flavor will also be punchier and give you a welcome morning boost. You can add whatever you want to the basic recipe: spinach, beets, or carrots for an earthy note. Whatever you choose to add, following Stewart's example is the ideal way to start your day and keep you going until lunchtime.

