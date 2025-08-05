10 Unique Cakes You'll Only Find In Certain Parts Of The US

Cakes are an integral part of many celebrations in the U.S., especially milestone moments like weddings and birthday parties. It is also an integral part of our country's history, having arrived on our shores with English colonists in the form of 50-pound sweetened breads known as great cakes. By the early 19th century, American bakers had begun to develop their own distinct set of recipes, including the lady cake, which was flavored with bitter almonds, and the precursors to cupcakes. The Gilded Age prompted an escalation in fancy cake innovation, from frosting and layers to marbling and caramel fillings. Since then, American cooks have added countless cakes to the baking canon, many of which remain popular.

Given this rich history, it's hardly surprising that some of these sweet innovations have either fallen into obscurity, like election cakes, or never managed to gain popularity outside their region of origin. This usually has nothing to do with their merit. Most people who have been lucky enough to visit the Midwest and take a forkful of gooey butter cake would agree that it's worth recreating across the country. For whatever reason, though, it hasn't become ubiquitous in other parts of the U.S.

Some secrets are just too good to keep, though, so we're rounding up a list of the most delicious regional cakes from around the country that you can bake at home. Some are more well-known than others, but all of them are delicious enough to deserve nationwide acclaim.