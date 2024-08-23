What Makes Michigan's Famous Bumpy Cake Unique?
Like any other state or region in the United States, Michigan has a whole world of unique culinary delights to try, from olive burgers to Boston coolers that, no, aren't actually from Boston. Without a doubt, though, the sweetest Michigan icon is the bumpy cake. Admittedly, "bumpy cake" sounds like a way to refer to a baking project gone horribly wrong. But no, there are no clumpy batter missteps here, and in fact, everything about a bumpy cake is perfectly right if you love moist cake, rich chocolate, and sweet buttercream. The "bumps" aren't unintentional finishes in texture, but the very thing that makes this treat special.
This cake starts with moist yet fluffy devil's food cake, which is then topped with sizable, rounded strips of buttercream. These are the signature "bumps" — they literally look like speed bumps, and are indeed a reminder to slow down and savor each decadent bite. The bumps of buttercream are finally coated with chocolate ganache, so you get this mix of fluffy cake; sugary, buttery cream; and smooth, velvety ganache. In taste, texture, and even appearance, it's reminiscent of some of the best Hostess snacks, like Ding Dongs, HoHos, and Zingers, but, of course, whether it's homemade or from a specialty shop, bumpy cake is better quality, fresher, and crafted with love.
What is the history of bumpy cake?
The original bumpy cake popped out of its first oven in 1913 at Sanders, a confectionary in Detroit, Michigan. Created by founder Fred Sanders, it was then known as "The Sander's Devil's Food Buttercream Cake," which does convey the treat's elements, but not its instantly recognizable shape. Customers began calling the cake by that very shape, and "bumpy cake" becoming a loving nickname to the point that Sanders decided to change the official moniker. Bumpy cakes grew to be so beloved by locals that they became the go-to for all sorts of special occasions and parties.
While many people who grew up in the Detroit area have fond bumpy cake memories, the baked good fell out of circulation when Sanders sadly closed. But it sold to a new company, Morley Candy, in 2002, and they've revitalized the cakes, even adding new varieties. Currently, the original iteration is available for shipment to anywhere in the US. This online purchase option makes the magic of bumpy cakes suddenly shareable nationwide, as do handy recipes. After all, these cakes are pretty easy to make at home — you just have to know how to make devil's food cake, how to make ganache, and how to pipe those special, signature buttercream bumps.