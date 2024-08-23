What Makes Michigan's Famous Bumpy Cake Unique?

Like any other state or region in the United States, Michigan has a whole world of unique culinary delights to try, from olive burgers to Boston coolers that, no, aren't actually from Boston. Without a doubt, though, the sweetest Michigan icon is the bumpy cake. Admittedly, "bumpy cake" sounds like a way to refer to a baking project gone horribly wrong. But no, there are no clumpy batter missteps here, and in fact, everything about a bumpy cake is perfectly right if you love moist cake, rich chocolate, and sweet buttercream. The "bumps" aren't unintentional finishes in texture, but the very thing that makes this treat special.

This cake starts with moist yet fluffy devil's food cake, which is then topped with sizable, rounded strips of buttercream. These are the signature "bumps" — they literally look like speed bumps, and are indeed a reminder to slow down and savor each decadent bite. The bumps of buttercream are finally coated with chocolate ganache, so you get this mix of fluffy cake; sugary, buttery cream; and smooth, velvety ganache. In taste, texture, and even appearance, it's reminiscent of some of the best Hostess snacks, like Ding Dongs, HoHos, and Zingers, but, of course, whether it's homemade or from a specialty shop, bumpy cake is better quality, fresher, and crafted with love.