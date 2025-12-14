12 Food Brands Many May Not Know Are Owned By Campbell's

When you think of the Campbell's brand, you probably think of soup. It makes sense: The company was a pioneer of the condensed soup industry. It's the reason why grocery store shelves all over the world are now lined with millions of cans of soup. It's also partially responsible for popularizing the artist Andy Warhol. His famous 32-piece "Soup Cans" exhibition centered on designs featuring the iconic red-and-white cans, of course.

Among this storied history, Campbell's has experienced some big ups and some big downs. In 2025, it attracted negative publicity when one of the company's executives allegedly stated that its products were for "poor people," among other denigrating and prejudiced comments. That executive — Martin Bally — has since been fired from the company.

The comments put Campbell's in the spotlight, and left many consumers thinking: Just how big is this company? Well, the short answer is very big. Huge, actually. In December 2025, Campbell's net worth was just over $8.8 billion. This comes from more than just soup. As it turns out, the company is behind many of your favorite brands and snacks — Goldfish crackers, Kettle Brand Chips, Pretzel Crisps, and Late July tortilla chips are just a few.