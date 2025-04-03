Why Pennsylvania Is Known As The Chocolate Capital Of The US

Though cheesesteaks and the Phillies are probably the first things that come to your mind when you think of Pennsylvania, the state has a lesser known claim to fame that has nothing to do with Philadelphia. A south-central area in the state is known as the chocolate capital of the U.S., and it will all make sense when you hear its name. Hershey, Pennsylvania is home to the famous Hershey chocolate company, whose founder, Milton S. Hershey, built it in 1905, back when the town was called Derry Church. It goes without saying that the Hershey company found great success, and the town was later renamed in its honor.

From its humble beginnings producing milk chocolate bars, the chocolatier quickly grew. Under Hershey's leadership, the product line expanded to include Hershey Kisses, Milk Chocolate with Almonds, Mr. Goodbar, and Krackel. That's right, America's most popular candy, the Hershey's Chocolate Kiss has been around for well over 100 years (since 1907). Following the founder's death, The Hershey Company acquired many popular chocolate brands and continues to do so today, from Reese's to Almond Joy.