Why Pennsylvania Is Known As The Chocolate Capital Of The US
Though cheesesteaks and the Phillies are probably the first things that come to your mind when you think of Pennsylvania, the state has a lesser known claim to fame that has nothing to do with Philadelphia. A south-central area in the state is known as the chocolate capital of the U.S., and it will all make sense when you hear its name. Hershey, Pennsylvania is home to the famous Hershey chocolate company, whose founder, Milton S. Hershey, built it in 1905, back when the town was called Derry Church. It goes without saying that the Hershey company found great success, and the town was later renamed in its honor.
From its humble beginnings producing milk chocolate bars, the chocolatier quickly grew. Under Hershey's leadership, the product line expanded to include Hershey Kisses, Milk Chocolate with Almonds, Mr. Goodbar, and Krackel. That's right, America's most popular candy, the Hershey's Chocolate Kiss has been around for well over 100 years (since 1907). Following the founder's death, The Hershey Company acquired many popular chocolate brands and continues to do so today, from Reese's to Almond Joy.
Hershey by name, candy conglomerate by nature
The year after the factory's opening, Hershey built Hersheypark as a pleasant place for workers to gather; back then you could picnic on the grass or canoe in the creek that runs through the park. Today, Hersheypark is a full-on amusement park, with rollercoasters, a water park, and a zoo. Besides the park, you can visit The Hershey Story Museum while in town to learn more about the history of the chocolate capital through interactive exhibits, including tastings, and creating a chocolate masterpiece in the Chocolate Lab. For those who love candy more than history, stop by Hershey's Chocolate World, an attraction dedicated to all things chocolate and Hershey's candy, where you can take a ride through the cocoa bean's journey from plant to confection or create your own candy bar.
During its meteoric growth, The Hershey Company has released many beloved products that stray from its claim-to-fame milk chocolate flavor, such as the Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme Bar and the Hershey's Special Dark. Other introductions weren't met with such rave reviews; ever wonder what happened to Hershey's Bar None? It was discontinued after 10 years of production and a few recipe changes. And while the town is called Hershey as a tribute to its original status as a leading chocolate producer, the future of the Hershey company may be in snack foods, not chocolate. Brands like SkinnyPop popcorn and Pirate Booty now belong to the conglomerate, and we can assume more savory snacks are to follow.