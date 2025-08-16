This Classic Movie Theater Candy Is Way Older Than You'd Think

Not everyone opts for candy when they go to the movies, but those who do often have a go-to favorite, and it's not necessarily the same candy they'd choose outside of the moviegoing experience. After all, movie theater candy, with its strong nostalgic ties, helps to define many people's quintessential movie theater experience. And for good reason, as some candies have had a history nearly as long as the movies themselves. In some cases, this means nearly a century on which to build a strong association with the silver screen and its audiences. In fact, one of the highest ranking options on our list of 18 classic movie theater candies has been a staple at theater concession stands for way longer than you'd think: Raisinets.

Invented in 1926, Raisinets (milk chocolate-covered raisins) with their signature sweet, chewy, deeply flavored fruit encased in rich chocolate were the result of a joint effort by the family-owned Blumenthal Brothers Chocolate Company and an enterprising young theater worker turned burgeoning snack magnate by the name of Jacob Beresin. At the time, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was the chocolate capital of the U.S., and the five Blumenthal brothers were part of that scene, having started an extract company in 1900 before moving on to cocoa powder and chocolate liquor production in 1910. By 1922, they'd built their art deco style chocolate factory in the Bridesburg neighborhood and were ripe with competitors like Hershey's and Whitman's. Enter Beresin in 1925, who approached the brothers with a novel idea — produce chocolate candies explicitly to be sold at the movie theater.