This Classic Movie Theater Candy Is Way Older Than You'd Think
Not everyone opts for candy when they go to the movies, but those who do often have a go-to favorite, and it's not necessarily the same candy they'd choose outside of the moviegoing experience. After all, movie theater candy, with its strong nostalgic ties, helps to define many people's quintessential movie theater experience. And for good reason, as some candies have had a history nearly as long as the movies themselves. In some cases, this means nearly a century on which to build a strong association with the silver screen and its audiences. In fact, one of the highest ranking options on our list of 18 classic movie theater candies has been a staple at theater concession stands for way longer than you'd think: Raisinets.
Invented in 1926, Raisinets (milk chocolate-covered raisins) with their signature sweet, chewy, deeply flavored fruit encased in rich chocolate were the result of a joint effort by the family-owned Blumenthal Brothers Chocolate Company and an enterprising young theater worker turned burgeoning snack magnate by the name of Jacob Beresin. At the time, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was the chocolate capital of the U.S., and the five Blumenthal brothers were part of that scene, having started an extract company in 1900 before moving on to cocoa powder and chocolate liquor production in 1910. By 1922, they'd built their art deco style chocolate factory in the Bridesburg neighborhood and were ripe with competitors like Hershey's and Whitman's. Enter Beresin in 1925, who approached the brothers with a novel idea — produce chocolate candies explicitly to be sold at the movie theater.
Raisinets: Movie magic in the making
What made Beresin so bold? Previous success. While working at an opera house in 1911, Beresin, looking to get married soon, asked if he could sell snacks to the audience to make some extra cash. The idea quickly took off, and Beresin's snacks made history. One of those snacks was popcorn (yes, he's the man responsible for not only introducing the concept of selling and eating snacks at the movie theater but also for giving us both popcorn and candy at the movies). He soon made a name for himself, running Beresin & Loeb (which would become Berlo Vending Co.) selling snacks in theaters all over Philadelphia. By 1925, Beresin approached Blumenthal, and an iconic chocolate-coated candy was born.
But Raisinets were not the only legendary movie candy that the Blumenthal Brothers and Beresin partnership birthed. It also gave us Goobers and Sno-Caps. Today, Raisinets (now owned by Ferrero and overseen by its subsidiary, Ferrara Candy Company) are still talked about among the absolute best movie theater candies and can still be purchased in their classic yellow box with red lettering. In 2006, a dark chocolate version was introduced and, though Raisinets may no longer be hand-polished like they were back in the day, the chocolate is still shiny-smooth and creamy on the outside with sweet, chewy raisins within. It's a unique but simple combination with a ninety-eight year record as a crowd pleaser. Just try not to eat the whole box.