The Absolute Best Movie Theater Candy Isn't Raisinets Or Sour Patch Kids

There's no denying that the smell of popcorn wafting into your nostrils is a sure sign that you're in a movie theater. But no tub of popcorn or movie theater experience is complete without a sweet complement. And there are so many different kinds of movie theater candy to satisfy your sweet tooth. We tasted and ranked 18 different movie theater candies according to taste, texture, and unique standout qualities.

While the standard classics like Rasinets and Sour Patch Kids made the list, they all landed behind our top pick: Buncha Crunch. Essentially a Crunch bar that's been reimagined and reformed into bite-sized, crunchy, crackly chocolate morsels, these chocolate-covered crisp rice clusters are a lot more convenient for movie theater munching. Unlike a bar that you can gobble up with a few large bites, Buncha Crunch's bite-sized format makes it feel like there's more to enjoy. Like popcorn, you can eat them one by one or by the handful, and they're just as craveworthy as popcorn. The creamy, sweet milk chocolate is an indulgent and smooth taste that all ages will enjoy, but the texture simply cannot be beat. It was the light, crispy crunch of the interior of these morsels that put them a cut above the competition, and had us coming back for more.