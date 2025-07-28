The Absolute Best Movie Theater Candy Isn't Raisinets Or Sour Patch Kids
There's no denying that the smell of popcorn wafting into your nostrils is a sure sign that you're in a movie theater. But no tub of popcorn or movie theater experience is complete without a sweet complement. And there are so many different kinds of movie theater candy to satisfy your sweet tooth. We tasted and ranked 18 different movie theater candies according to taste, texture, and unique standout qualities.
While the standard classics like Rasinets and Sour Patch Kids made the list, they all landed behind our top pick: Buncha Crunch. Essentially a Crunch bar that's been reimagined and reformed into bite-sized, crunchy, crackly chocolate morsels, these chocolate-covered crisp rice clusters are a lot more convenient for movie theater munching. Unlike a bar that you can gobble up with a few large bites, Buncha Crunch's bite-sized format makes it feel like there's more to enjoy. Like popcorn, you can eat them one by one or by the handful, and they're just as craveworthy as popcorn. The creamy, sweet milk chocolate is an indulgent and smooth taste that all ages will enjoy, but the texture simply cannot be beat. It was the light, crispy crunch of the interior of these morsels that put them a cut above the competition, and had us coming back for more.
Glowing reviews for Buncha Crunch
A Crunch Bar may seem pretty basic, but Buncha Crunch lovers on Influenster have left plenty of 5-star reviews explaining that they aren't your average chocolate candies. One review said, "This candy isn't like the candy bar! Instead, Nestle has created a bundle of crispies covered in [melt]-in-your-mouth- chocolate. Also you get sooo many inside of a bag that it is not a candy you finish in 2 minutes." To that effect, these morsels should last far past the movie trailers! Other reviews raved about the not-too-sweet yet perfectly creamy milk chocolate and, of course, the ultimate crunch. Many movie theater goers commented that Buncha Crunch is the ideal candy to mix into movie theater popcorn.
You can buy a box or a bag to elevate your next bowl of popcorn for movie nights at home, too. For that matter, Buncha Crunch would also be the perfect topping for your next bowl of vanilla ice cream; it'd get even crunchier in contact with the cold ice cream. You could use them as a mix-in for this old-fashioned vanilla milkshake recipe. If chocolate candy isn't your favorite, the best gummy candy to eat at the movie theater, according to our ranking, is Sour Patch Kids. For a crunchier fruity candy option, Skittles ranked number 6 on our list.