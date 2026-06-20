The Oldest Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Snack You Can Still Buy Today (And Is Still Iconic)

Trader Joe's has been satisfying its customers with frozen foods, friendly staff, quirky design, and, of course, iconic snacks since 1967. Many of the brand's cult-favorite snacks are totally innovative, while others — like the Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets — are more of a staple. Still, despite not being the most trend-worthy, the sweet and salty nuggets have been a reliable snack at Trader Joe's since the early '90s.

While many popular Trader Joe's products come and go, the Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets have been on store shelves since 1992 — and it doesn't look like they're going anywhere anytime soon. In fact, back in 2023, they entered the Trader Joe's Product Hall of Fame, highlighting how much customers love the product. There, they sit beside other classic products like the Soy Chorizo and the Teeny Tiny Avocados.

Trader Joe's Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets are filled with real peanut butter, and the exterior is coated with sprinkled coarse salt — giving them the perfect blend of flavors and textures. If you're looking for something creamy, crunchy, salty, and sweet, these are the ideal choice.