The Oldest Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Snack You Can Still Buy Today (And Is Still Iconic)
Trader Joe's has been satisfying its customers with frozen foods, friendly staff, quirky design, and, of course, iconic snacks since 1967. Many of the brand's cult-favorite snacks are totally innovative, while others — like the Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets — are more of a staple. Still, despite not being the most trend-worthy, the sweet and salty nuggets have been a reliable snack at Trader Joe's since the early '90s.
While many popular Trader Joe's products come and go, the Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets have been on store shelves since 1992 — and it doesn't look like they're going anywhere anytime soon. In fact, back in 2023, they entered the Trader Joe's Product Hall of Fame, highlighting how much customers love the product. There, they sit beside other classic products like the Soy Chorizo and the Teeny Tiny Avocados.
Trader Joe's Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets are filled with real peanut butter, and the exterior is coated with sprinkled coarse salt — giving them the perfect blend of flavors and textures. If you're looking for something creamy, crunchy, salty, and sweet, these are the ideal choice.
Trader Joe's Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets are an oldie but a goodie
Fans of Trader Joe's Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets will agree that it's hard not to grab one of these bright blue bags off the shelf. Not only are they inexpensive — a 16-ounce bag costs just $2.69 — but they're versatile, too. They're certainly a lunchbox favorite, but you don't need to be a kid to have a blast eating these addictive little nuggets. They are an unexpected food to include on your charcuterie board, and they pair excellently with cocktails or beer.
Similar and almost indistinguishable products are available at other stores like Costco or Walmart, but many agree that Trader Joe's version takes the cake. One Reddit user wrote, "TJ's are my favorite, but Costco is a close second," while another said that the Trader Joe's version of this snack is "Hands down 10,000 times better than any we've tried." In addition to being a fan-favorite snack as-is, some customers have taken to social media to share the unique ways they enjoy them.
On Reddit, one fan said they like to "crush them up and use [them] for ice cream mix ins." Another noted that they do the same, but "as a topping on Cheesecake." If you're looking for a more exciting take, try pairing them with grapes like one Reddit user for "the world's funnest deconstructed PB n J sandwich you'll ever eat." However you enjoy them, Trader Joe's Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets are sure to satisfy for the next 34 years and beyond.