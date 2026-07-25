10 BBQ Mistakes That Can Lead To Food Poisoning

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Nothing says summer like a backyard barbecue. Take one grill, add a bunch of friends or family and their favorite foods, and you've got a recipe for a long afternoon well spent.

But when you shift cooking and serving from your kitchen and dining room to an outdoor setting, you instantly make practicing proper food safety more complicated. It may not be far from your grill to the kitchen — unless, of course, you're holding your cookout at the beach or campground — but even so, cooking outdoors instead of indoors increases your risk of foodborne illness.

As such, it's important to recognize the food safety risks of barbecues and take appropriate precautions. It's something I'm well-schooled in. I'm a trained chef and former restaurateur, with lots of outdoor catering events on my resume, and I was also a certified food safety instructor under Canada's National Food Safety Training Program. So I'm drawing on both my training and personal experience when I tell you that these barbecue mistakes could potentially make you sick.